Internet in Laos
Connectivity, travel and technology news for Laos
Guides, news and analysis on mobile internet, eSIMs and connected life in Laos — publishing since 2012.
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Recent articles
Is There Internet in Pakse? The Complete Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Guide (2026)
Yes — Pakse has good internet by any traveler's standard. Here's exactly what to expect from 4G mobile data, which carrier actually holds up, which hotels have real Wi-Fi versus advertised Wi-Fi, and how far that coverage reaches once you leave for the Bolaven Plateau or the 4,000 Islands.
Vientiane, Laos: A Three-Day Pause in the Universe
A three-day Vientiane itinerary for people who'd rather slow down than sprint to Luang Prabang — Mekong sunsets, riverside food, a herbal sauna, and the COPE Centre.
Laos Travel Digital Checklist (2026): eSIM, Visas, Apps, Money & More
Complete digital checklist for Laos travel in 2026 — eSIM, visa, transport apps, payments, maps, and tips to stay connected and organized before you go.
Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS
Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.
How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local Network vs Regional Roaming (2026)
Don't let your data route through unknown networks. Why a local Laos eSIM beats Airalo and Holafly for privacy, local app access, and reliability.
Dual SIM in Laos: Keep Your Home Number, Use a Local eSIM (2026)
Keep your home number active while a Laos eSIM handles data. iPhone and Android setup, and the roaming toggle that catches people out.
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Frequently asked questions
Does Laos have good mobile internet coverage? +
In urban areas (Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Pakse), 4G from Unitel, Lao Telecom and ETL is generally reliable. Coverage drops off noticeably in rural and mountainous areas.
Should I get an eSIM or a physical SIM card for Laos? +
An eSIM skips hunting for a SIM vendor on arrival and can be set up before you fly, but it needs a compatible phone. A local physical SIM is often cheaper to buy outright.
Is the internet filtered or censored in Laos? +
Some content faces occasional restrictions in Laos, but access remains broadly open compared with regional neighbors. Our dedicated analysis
Internet in Laos has tracked connectivity, travel and technology in Laos since 2012, written by a team based between Laos and France. About us