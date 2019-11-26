Internet
In Laos
YOUR LEADING SOURCE OF INFORMATION ON THE TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA, AND TELECOM SECTOR IN LAOS.
Mobile & Internet Technology In Laos – News
Travel eSIMs and Privacy Risks: Why Tourists in Laos Should Think Twice
The Rise of Travel eSIMs In recent years, travel eSIMs have become a convenient solution for international travelers. Instead of buying a physical SIM card at every destination, you can activate mobile data instantly through apps like Airalo, Holafly, and…
Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers
A New Step for Visitors Starting September 2025 Laos is modernizing its border entry process. Starting 1 September 2025, the Laos Immigration Police Department will pilot a new online arrival registration system for foreign passport holders. This new procedure is…
Internet in Laos Partners with Unitel: Laos eSIM Made Simple
Traveling to Laos just got easier. Thanks to our new partnership with Unitel, you can now buy your Laos eSIM online before you even board your flight. No more hunting for a SIM card shop, waiting in queues, or struggling…
Lao PDR’s Digital Leap: Progress, Problems, and What It Means for Internet Users in 2025
Note: This article is a direct interpretation of the ASEAN Digital Community 2045 – Lao PDR Chapter and does not reflect the editorial position of Internet in Laos. It aims to summarize the findings and policy insights presented in the…
Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative
Laos is quietly but steadily laying the foundations of a more connected and digitally resilient future. Two major developments highlight this ongoing transformation: the rapid expansion of cross-border telecom links and the formal launch of a feasibility study for a…
Internet in Laos – Our Story
Internet in Laos offers its visitors a unique outlook into the Laos technology, media, and telecommunication market. From in-depth analyses of the country’s digital infrastructure, broadband comparison tables to more casual news on mobile phone availability, we cover a wide spectrum of information.
Internet in Laos expertise comes from decades of experience in the technology sector and years of experience on Laos ground building and operating wired and wireless service provider networks, data centers, and cloud infrastructure.