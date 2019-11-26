Skip to content
Internet Laos FTTH Fiber 4G 3G

Internet
In Laos

YOUR LEADING SOURCE OF INFORMATION ON THE TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA, AND TELECOM SECTOR IN LAOS.​

Mobile & Internet Technology In Laos – News

Laos eSIM, Laos SIM card, Unitel eSIM Laos, Lao Telecom eSIM, travel eSIM risks, Airalo Laos, Holafly Laos, buy eSIM Laos, best eSIM for Laos, Laos mobile internet
News

Travel eSIMs and Privacy Risks: Why Tourists in Laos Should Think Twice

Herbert KanaleSep 9, 20253 min read

The Rise of Travel eSIMs In recent years, travel eSIMs have become a convenient solution for international travelers. Instead of buying a physical SIM card at every destination, you can activate mobile data instantly through apps like Airalo, Holafly, and…

Read More
Laos online arrival registration, Laos QR code entry system, Laos visa on arrival 2025, Laos eVisa application, Laos visa requirements 2025, Laos immigration online form, how to enter Laos 2025, Laos border entry QR code, Laos arrival card online, Laos entry requirements for foreigners, Laos digital immigration system, Laos vs Thailand arrival card, Laos airport immigration QR code, Laos Wattay airport entry 2025, Luang Prabang airport arrival form, Pakse Laos immigration online, Laos Thai friendship bridge entry QR
NewsTravel

Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

Herbert KanaleAug 29, 20254 min read

A New Step for Visitors Starting September 2025 Laos is modernizing its border entry process. Starting 1 September 2025, the Laos Immigration Police Department will pilot a new online arrival registration system for foreign passport holders. This new procedure is…

Read More
buy Laos eSIM online, Laos eSIM for travelers, Unitel Laos eSIM, Laos eSIM with local number, Laos eSIM QR code delivery, how to activate Laos eSIM, Laos eSIM compatibility iPhone, Laos eSIM Android compatible phones, Laos eSIM coverage map, Laos eSIM price, Laos eSIM 10GB 5 days, Laos eSIM 15GB 10 days, Laos eSIM 30GB 15 days, best Laos eSIM plan, Laos travel eSIM vs physical SIM, order Laos eSIM before arrival, Laos eSIM for Vientiane and Luang Prabang, Laos eSIM for remote work, Laos eSIM top up after validity, Laos eSIM for LOCA and LCR apps
MobileNews

Internet in Laos Partners with Unitel: Laos eSIM Made Simple

Herbert KanaleAug 14, 20255 min read

Traveling to Laos just got easier. Thanks to our new partnership with Unitel, you can now buy your Laos eSIM online before you even board your flight. No more hunting for a SIM card shop, waiting in queues, or struggling…

Read More
Internet Laos Data plans packs 4G 5G 4.5G ETL Lao Telecom Unitel Tplus
News

Lao PDR’s Digital Leap: Progress, Problems, and What It Means for Internet Users in 2025

Herbert KanaleJul 31, 20254 min read

Note: This article is a direct interpretation of the ASEAN Digital Community 2045 – Lao PDR Chapter and does not reflect the editorial position of Internet in Laos. It aims to summarize the findings and policy insights presented in the…

Read More
Laos cross-border telecom expansion 2025, Laos sovereign cloud partnership MTC GDMS, National Data Centre feasibility study Laos, Laos 5G rollout Vientiane Luang Prabang Bokeo, Laos government digital infrastructure strategy, MTC GDMS sovereign cloud services in Laos, GDMS hosted eCRVS LESMIS cloud, Laos digital sovereignty and national cloud, Lao telecom fibre links to Thailand Vietnam China, Laos mobile coverage 97 percent villages, Laos telecom revenue 5 trillion kip 2024, Phounphonnakhone National Data Centre partnership Laos, GDMS MTC in-country cloud compliance Lao law
News

Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Herbert KanaleJun 30, 20254 min read

Laos is quietly but steadily laying the foundations of a more connected and digitally resilient future. Two major developments highlight this ongoing transformation: the rapid expansion of cross-border telecom links and the formal launch of a feasibility study for a…

Read More
Traveler taking a photograph with their cell phone 1200x853 1

Stay connected and save money on your phone bills with our local SIM cards

Our SIM cards come pre-registered and loaded with an internet package, so you can start using them as soon as you arrive in the country. Simply order a SIM card from our website, and we’ll deliver it directly to your hotel room. With our local SIM cards, you can avoid the high fees associated with using your international phone plan or roaming.

Order Now!
Trustpilot

Internet in Laos – Our Story

Internet in Laos offers its visitors a unique outlook into the Laos technology, media, and telecommunication market. From in-depth analyses of the country’s digital infrastructure, broadband comparison tables to more casual news on mobile phone availability, we cover a wide spectrum of information.

Internet in Laos expertise comes from decades of experience in the technology sector and years of experience on Laos ground building and operating wired and wireless service provider networks, data centers, and cloud infrastructure.

This site is registered on wpml.org as a development site. Switch to a production site key to remove this banner.