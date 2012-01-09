SMTP Blacklisting Ranking
A spam black list is a list of IP addresses and domains of known spam e-mail servers. Black lists are used to block all e-mail that comes from certain servers on the Internet that have been identified
What happens if your ISP gets blacklisted?
- In the best case, your emails will be tagged as [SPAM]
- In the worst case scenario, your emails will be simply dropped by the remote mailserver without any notification.
|ISP
|AS
|Status
|Provider has total IP’s
|Level 1 listed spammers within the last 7 days
|Level 3 Escalation limit by Level 1 records
|LTC
|9873
|LISTED
|24576
|117 (0.476 %)
|100
|ETL
|10226
|ATTENTION Increased Listingrisk
|8192
|37 (0.452 %)
|100
|Planet
|23900
|ATTENTION Increased Listingrisk
|2048
|33 (1.611 %)
|100
|Unitel (Star Telecom)
|131267
|LISTED
|9216
|390 (4.232 %)
|100
|Beeline
|55511
|NOT LISTED
|2048
|3 (0.146 %)
|100