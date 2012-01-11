Speedtest and Pingtest Servers in Laos

Speedtest and Pingtest are very useful to measure your internet connection performance.
Speedtest in Laos
LTC and Beeline host a Speedtest server in Laos

Pingtest in Laos
Beeline hosts the unique Pingtest in Laos

Feel free to share your results!
#Speedtest

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