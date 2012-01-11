Speedtest and Pingtest Servers in Laos
Speedtest and Pingtest are very useful to measure your internet connection performance.
Feel free to share your results!
#Speedtest
Related reading
Laos Travel Digital Checklist (2026): eSIM, Visas, Apps, Money & More
Complete digital checklist for Laos travel in 2026 — eSIM, visa, transport apps, payments, maps, and tips to stay connected and organized before you go.
Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS
Compare internet providers in Laos — Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL, and Beeline. Mobile data plans, fiber home internet, 5G coverage, and eSIM options for travelers in 2026.
Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges
Laos emerges as a green energy hub for data centers in Southeast Asia, offering low power costs, abundant land, and growing regional connectivity.