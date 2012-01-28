Unitel (Star Telecom) Internet Traffic Analysis

Unitel AS Number is 131267.







is buying 100% of its bandwidth from Vietnam.

is the joint venture between Viettel Global Joint Stock Company (Viettel Global) and Lao Asia Telecom (LAT). Main reason why

Actually this is not exactly true… Thai contents being extremely popular in Laos (it is said that 70% of the international traffic of Laos is pointing to Thailand), Unitel (Star Telecom) also purchase domestic Thai bandwidth from

. This cannot appear on the chart as the Unitel subnet is not advertised out of Thailand by

.