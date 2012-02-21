ETL officially announces that its network sucks

ETL officially announces that its network sucks

“ETL announces that from the 16/2/2012, ETL network has been having issues because of a signal interference with a neighbor country. ETL makes this announcement to all its customers.
Note: ETL don’t know yet when the situation will be back to normal.” 


This is the kind of guaranteed return to service to expect if you are ETL customer!

Source: Vientiane Mai and Pasason

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