ETL officially announces that its network sucks
“ETL announces that from the 16/2/2012, ETL network has been having issues because of a signal interference with a neighbor country. ETL makes this announcement to all its customers.
Note: ETL don’t know yet when the situation will be back to normal.”
This is the kind of guaranteed return to service to expect if you are ETL customer!
Source: Vientiane Mai and Pasason
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