Laotel (LTC) Internet Traffic Analysis
LTC (Lao Telecommunications) AS Number is 9873. Lao Telecom is a joint venture between Lao Goverment holding 51% and investors from Thailand, Shin Corporation holding 49% for a 25 year term.
LTC (Lao Telecommunications) has two upstream providers, CAT Telecom and China Telecom such as ETL.
AS9873 IPv4 Route Propagation
Our traffic analysis is then exactly similar as ETL. Thanks to its good international connectivity, LaoTel is able to provide a quality bandwidth to its large numbers of customers (2G, 3G, Wimax, DSL and Fiber).
Source: Wikipedia, Hurricane Electric BGP Toolkit