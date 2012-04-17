IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) is a version of the Internet Protocol (IP) intended to succeed IPv4, which is the protocol currently used to direct almost all Internet traffic.



IPv6 was developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to deal with this long-anticipated IPv4 address exhaustion, and is described in Internet standard document RFC 2460, published in December 1998.



So, which operator in Laos is IPv6 ready?





Upstream connectivity:

The first brick in the IPv6 wall is the upstream connectivity. How many operators in Laos have established IPv6 BGP peering with their oversea partners and advertise their IPv6 subnet to the world?



Thanks to Hurricane Electric Internet services, we can see that:

ETL LaoTel Beeline Unitel Planet 4G LANIC (NAPT)

Source: Hurricane Electric World Report



Logo & Certification:

IPv6 Forum is an organization for creating awareness about IPv6 deployment. The organization consists of international Internet vendors, Internet Experts, Researchers & Education Networks. IPv6 Forum has an ‘IPv6 ready’ logo program, with which an IPv6 ready logo can be placed on websites and applications to increase the user trust by demonstrating that IPv6 is enabled.

As of today, only Beeline is registered as an As of today, onlyis registered as an IPv6 enabled ISP





What does that mean for you as a subscriber?





As of today, I would say not much. These ISPs probably have enough IPv4 addresses to last a little bit longer. However, this also reflects how advanced is the network planning of these operators, how careful they are to anticipate future network needs and make sure they don’t compromise their network by letting a situation getting worst until a real problem happens.

IPv6 transition is a major project for operators that need to be planned carefully and implement step by step. We can see that most of operators have started doing their jobs here.