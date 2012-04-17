Lao mobile operators 3G settings
ETL
APN: etlnet
Dialup: 99**1#
Laotel
APN: ltcnet
Dialup: *99#
Beeline
APN: Beelinenet
Dialup: *99#
Unitel
APN: unitel3g
Dialup *99#
#3G#4G#APN
ETL
APN: etlnet
Dialup: 99**1#
Laotel
APN: ltcnet
Dialup: *99#
Beeline
APN: Beelinenet
Dialup: *99#
Unitel
APN: unitel3g
Dialup *99#
Related reading
ETL APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)
The ETL APN in Laos is etlnet. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus an honest look at where ETL coverage runs out.
Unitel APN Settings for 3G, 4G & 5G Internet (2026)
APN settings for Unitel 4G Internet in Laos. Get the maximum speed from your Unitel mobile Internet in Lao PDR.
LTC Lao Telecom APN Settings for 4G & 5G Internet (2026)
The Lao Telecom APN is ltcnet, and it works for 4G and 5G. Setup steps for iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, plus what TPlus users need to know.