ETL, the first mobile operator…





Yes, it happened. Once in a while, ETL guys decide to wake up and do something crazy. And where do we less expect ETL than the technological race? ETL completely blows away LTC and Beeline by being the first operator in Laos to partner with Google and his amazing chat to SMS service. These guys are so modest that it is not advertised anywhere.

How does it work?

Well pretty easily. From the embedded chat in your Gmail page, you can now send SMS to any ETL number for free. The quota is 50 SMS and you get a new 50 SMS pack when someone replies to you from his phone to your chatbox. If your quota goes down to zero, you just have to wait 24 hours to get some credits again.











