ETL strikes again

ETL new promotion is already a hit. The offer is fairly simple:

Pay 1,650,000 LAK in one time and get 1 smartphone FREE + 1,650,000 LAK bonus over two years.









The bonus is broken down by step of 60,000 LAK/month over the 20 first months if the sub refills 60,000 LAK/month. The rest of the bonus is given over the last 4 years.





The trick here is to advertise that the smartphone is free and the bonus only to payback the initial deposit. This allows the Lao mobile operator to comply with the price regulation as offering huge bonus to its high ARPU subs (60,000 LAK minimum refill per month).

After the Gmail to SMS feature , ETL proves that it is possible to innovate, be creative and offer promotions to its subscribers in spite of the price regulation.



