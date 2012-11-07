LTC to launch the first 4G commercial service in Laos
On Nov 5 and 6, the Asia-Europe Meeting Summit took place in Vientiane, LAO PDR.
This was the opportunity taken by LTC to announce the launch of its 4G mobile network. The Chinese vendor Huawei was chosen for this project and installed 20 LTE mobile sites in Vientiane for the summit.
LTC plans to open the service to the public within this month being the first 4G commercial service in Laos. The service will be data-only as a first step (datacards) but voice services and nationwide expansion are planned later on.
Source: LTC set to launch Laos’s first 4G network next month
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