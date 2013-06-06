Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia

Millicom (Tigo) looking for a comeback in Asia


Millicom is one of the final 12 bidders looking for one of the two licenses in the neighbor country of Myanmar. The race is involving some big players such as Airtel, Singtel, Orange or MTN.

Myanmar is considered as one the last eldorado for the telecom sector. The country counts only 7% mobile penetration against 90% for Laos and 100% for Thailand. With 55 millions population, there is a huge market potential. The 12 telco providers are engaged in a beauty contest to seduce the MPT that they are the right one to the task.

Millicom is not the biggest bidder but would certainly be considered as one of the favorite considering its experience in South Asia (Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia) and broadly in emerging markets.

The two final winners will be announced June 27th 2013.

Follow-up Tigo Myanmar on Facebook.

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