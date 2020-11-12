How to use Spotify in Laos?

For those who have been hibernating for the past decade, Spotify is a Swedish music and video streaming service with more than 320M active users all over the world. Its music library is plethoric, with more than 60 million songs and podcasts accessible for free.

The free version has its limitations and is mainly sponsored by audio and visual ads.

If you can't stand the ads, you can go Premium. Premium allows you to download the music so you can access it offline, remove the ads, play, and skip any song.

Spotify does not only have an immense music catalog, it is a great piece of software as well, the look and feel is superb. The software is also boosted with IA, the more you use it, the more he understands your music taste and can suggest custom playlists to you.

Spoitfy streaming service is available for your desktop, your iPhone, your Android phone, your car, your TV, your Playstation and much more.

Unfortunately, Spotify is not available in Laos yet. Still, we will show you a very easy and hassle-free solution to enjoy this incredible music app from Laos.

Enjoy Spotify on your computer

If you go to www.spotify.com, you get this annoying message:

Spotify is not available in Laos

So the first thing we need to do is to pretend that we are not browsing from Laos but from a country where Spotify is available. The list of countries where Spotify is available can be found here.

So first thing, first lets pretend we want to use Spotify from the United States.

To do this, you need a VPN. No worries, this is not complicated and you will get there in a few clicks.

A virtual private network (VPN) will create an encrypted tunnel between your computer and a cloud location in a different country e.g. the United States. When you access Spotify website through a VPN, the website thinks you are sitting in the United States and will let you create an account and download the application.

ProtonVPN, a free VPN that respects your privacy

When it comes to choosing your VPN solution, you will be spoilt by choice. There are plenty of solutions available in the market. Some are free, some are not. But beware! When a piece of software is free, there is always a trick. Some of the VPNs out there capture your data and sell it to advertisers. Hence, make sure you choose a VPN client that respects your privacy.

The VPN service that we could not recommend enough is ProtonVPN. It is a true recommendation, not an affiliate link!

If you wish to know more about the amazing ProtonVPN, check out our article here.

Register on ProtonVPN and download the Windows Application

Sign-in in the application. Do not click on Quick Connec t. Scroll the VPN server list down to the United States and Click on Connect.

ProtonVPN Connected

Once ProtonVPN displays "Connected" on the top of the screen, switch back to your browser and go to www.spotify.com

Awesome! Then click on “Get Spotify Free”…

Sign-up with your email address and a strong password.

When you click on register, Spotify installer is automatically downloaded to your computer.

Launch the installer and go through the installation process. Then, make sure that you are still connected to the VPN before you launch Spotify, enter your newly created credentials, and connect.

You are all set now! And the good thing is that you do no need to stay connected to the VPN to enjoy Spotify for now on. Indeed, Spotify enforces a grace period for all its users to let them enjoy the music app while they are traveling abroad. From time to time, the music streaming service will log you out from the platform and you would have to use the VPN again to login but that is it. Rest of time, you are free to use the service without any limitation.

Enjoy Spotify on your Android or MIUI smartphone

First, once again we need to download VPN software. Download ProtonVPN from the Play Store and install it. Then signup for a free account.

Launch ProtonVPN, and pick any city in the United States:

ProtonVPN

Note that the VPN application can be enabled and disabled with a simple tap.

Once you are connected to the VPN, input “m.spotify.com” in your favorite browser and download Spotify APK.

Install the APK and launch Spotify.

Make sure you are still connected to the VPN then sign-in!

And that is it, you can now enjoy endless hours of music and podcasts on your smartphone!

Note that you do not need to keep ProtonVPN running while you are listening to music. You can totally shut it down for the time being.

From time to time, Spotify may ask you to log in again. Just open ProtonVPN, pick a location in the United States and login to Spotify. Once logged in, you can disconnect the VPN and you are done for a few weeks.

In a few steps, we show you how easy it is to enjoy Spotify in Laos. And there is a perk! Spotify audio ads are for most of them location-based. The service will only put you through ads that are related to your location. As the service is not officially launched in Laos, there is no ad available for you to listen, therfore you should not be trouble by any ad as long as you disconnect the VPN after your login. How cool is that?