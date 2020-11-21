State of the Internet in Laos – Nov 2020

How many people use the Internet in Laos?

According to the last report from WeAreSocial, there were 3.10 million internet users in Laos in January 2020 which represents a Year on Year increase of 6.5% compared to 2019. The Internet penetration in Laos stood at 43%.

How many people use Facebook in Laos?

According to the very same report, there are as many Internet users as Facebook users in Laos. Like for most of the emerging markets, Facebook is the gateway to Internet for the population. The number of social media users increased by 12% between January 2019 and January 2020.

This data is easy to verify thanks to Facebook Ads. The Facebook Advertising platform is used by businesses across the world to promote their products to a specific Facebook audience. The tool gives you the possibility to target users based on location, interests, habits, technology medium. When defining an audience, Facebook gives you in real-time the reach in terms of users.

For instance, if we set the audience as "everyone located in Lao", the reach is 3,400,000 users, somewhat more than the data provided by WeAreSocial.

WeAreSocial data is from January 2020. Facebook data is real-time. Assuming the same growth as last year, we can estimate there are 3.3 million internet users in Laos in November 2020 which matches roughly the data given by Facebook.

Considering that Facebook penetration is equal to Internet penetration, the Facebook advertising platform is a valuable tool to provide quick segmentation on Internet users based in Laos.

How many young people use Internet in Laos?

Using the population structure data from online sources and combining it with the Facebook Audience results, we can come up with the Internet in Laos per age range.

It is important to note that the minimum age to join Facebook is 13. Therefore, the platform does not officially contain any data from underage kids. It is very possible that the 15-24 range is inflated by users cheating on their age. That being said, the results are still impressive and show how important Facebook is to the young population.

Using the Facebook tool, we find out that

There are slightly more men (1,800,000) than women (1,600,000) using Facebook in Laos.

3 million people in Laos connect to Facebook via a mobile device (88% mobile users)

There are 130,000 Facebook male users in Laos range between 25yo and 30yo who like hip hop. This is just for the sake of demonstrating how precise the tool could be.

What are the top Facebook pages in Laos?

Top Facebook Pages in Laos

Surprisingly, we do not find any famous brand in the top 3. The top Facebook pages in Laos are all related to news and media.

Source: SocialBakers

How many people use Google in Laos?

Like we use Facebook Ads, Google has its own advertisement platform called Google Ads. As per Google Ads, there are 2,060,000 users that use Google in Laos. This number includes Youtube users as Youtube is owned by Google. That is only 59% of the Internet users that take advantage of the largest search engine in the world showing once again the importance of Facebook in Laos.

What do people in Laos search for on Google?

Google Trends is a website by Google that examines the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various countries, regions, and languages.

Top Google Search Queries in 2020 - Internet in Laos

According to Google Trends, the top queries over the past 12 months are related to online gambling: royal refers to "royal casino" which is an online casino platform from Thailand, youtube, translation, and music.

What do people in Laos search for on Youtube?

Top Youtube Search Queries in 2020 - Internet in Laos

Most of the Youtube searches in Laos are related to music content. Some users are also interested by Tik Tok videos. Doraemon, a kids cartoon is also popular among Internet users in Laos.

Top Youtube Channels in Laos

Two Facebooks channels in Laos peak at more than 7M users. Note that these users are not necessarily located in Laos. Laos Pictures for instance is a governement owned channel that make the promotion of Laos to foreign investors.

What are the top Twitter channels in Laos?

Only 3.2% of the population in Laos use Twitter in Laos. The top Twitter page LaosSimplyBeautiful in Laos does not target people in laos but people interested to visit the country.

Top Twitter Pages in Laos

What is the average Internet speed in Laos?

As per WeAreSocial last study, the average speed of mobile internet in Laos is 25 Mbps whereas average speed of a fixed broadband connection is 34 Mbps.

Internet Connections Speed in Laos

Speednet.net is also a very good reference to assess the Internet speed in Laos. Unitel is Laos’ Speedtest Awards™ Winner with average mobile speeds of 31.66 Mbps for download and 16.85 Mbps for upload. According to the very same report, the blended average download speed in Laos is 21.92 Mbps.

Source: Speedtest Awards