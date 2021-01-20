Which Public DNS Servers are the fastest in Laos?

DNS, or domain name system, is the internet protocol that converts human-readable website names (such as internetlaos.com) into machine-readable numeric addresses also called IP addresses.Switching from your ISP’s offering to a custom DNS server can be highly beneficial to your Internet speed and security.

If you ever wonder which DNS server is the fastest in Laos, there is a cool tool that you can use to run a quick benchmark. It is called DNS Jumper. DNS Jumper runs on Windows, it is lightweight and portable.

These are the results I obtain in Laos with Unitel FTTH. It is plausible that you obtain similar results using other telecom providers in Laos.

DNS Jumper Laos Benchmark

In Laos, CloudFlare DNS (1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1) is the best choice so far. If you compare with Google DNS, Cloudflare DNS servers are just 50% to 100% faster. CloudFlare DNS are also good for your privacy, the company claims not to resell your data to advertisers which is not the case of all the public DNS servers.

How to change my DNS servers?

Now that you have found which DNS servers are the fastest in Laos, here is how to change your DNS servers on your computer.

How to change my DNS servers in Windows 10

How to change my DNS servers in MaC OS

How to change my DNS servers in Ubuntu