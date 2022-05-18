Lao eVisa is back!

Good news for all the travelers looking to visit Laos again, the government recently announced a complete opening of the country for all types of travelers: tourists, business, investors, and diplomats.

The conditions to enter Lao PDR can be found on the eVisa website, and we pasted a summary below.

Laos Tourism Opening

The Lao eVisa service which only applies to tourists originating from these countries is also back online.

Travelers can directly apply and pay for their tourist visas online to avoid the visa on arrival process.

For the travelers that prefer to obtain their tourist visa on arrival, it is also possible. These are the documents you would need to prepare in advance:

An original passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of arrival in Laos. A completed visa application form is signed by the applicant. Two recent passport-type photographs in color and with a light background. Cash to pay for the visa fee and additional costs if they apply

Ready to travel to Laos?

Now you have no excuse! Don't wait any longer and come to visit our beautiful country.

Here are a few useful links you can visit to prepare your trip.

Do's and Don't in Laos. When you visit a country, it is very important to be respectful of their customs and traditions. This guide will give you a good summary of what to expect when traveling to Laos.

Best Places to Stay in Laos. Are you looking for accommodation in Laos? This guide will provide you with useful information on the best hotels in Vientiane, Luang Prabang or Vang Vieng.

Best Places to Visit in Laos. Laos is a small landlocked country with beautiful mountains perfect for trekking and wonderful sightseeing. If you are planning your trip, this guide will give you a lot of wonderful ideas to make your trip unforgettable.

A Fresh Travel Guide from 2022! As the borders have been closed for some time now, travel blogs can be a bit outdated. This guide released in May 2022 is as fresh as you could find!

Order your Lao SIM Card Online. When you land in a new country, the first thing you want to do is to inform your friends and family about your arrival. The best option for your communication services in Lao PDR is to use our online service of SIM delivery. Our team will prepare and activate your SIM card, load it up with communication credit, activate an Internet package, and deliver it to your hotel prior to your arrival. You just need to pick it up at the reception. How cool is that? Order a SIM Card with our team now.