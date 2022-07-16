Useful apps to download before visiting Laos

If you plan a trip to Laos, we think you should know about these digital applications that can drastically enhance your experience in the country.

After two years of the pandemic, Laos is finally ready to welcome travelers again. After lifting the travel restriction, Laos launched a national initiative to build a top-level health and hygiene system. The program called LaoSafe is already in place in over 50 restaurants, 60 hotels, 500 tour guides, 180 drivers, and two airlines.

https://www.ttgasia.com/2022/07/14/laosafe-initiative-puts-laos-on-the-road-to-recovery/

The pandemic severely hit Laos whose economy relies heavily on tourism. The local currency -Lao KIP- has faced a considerable devaluation against the US dollar and the Euro. The upside for international visitors is that traveling in Laos is cheap.

Nowadays, most travelers extensively use the Internet to prepare for their trips. Websites such as Tripadvisor are very useful to plan your trip ahead, spot the best places to eat or find the best things to do during your stay. Agoda and Booking are two of the most famous platforms to book your hotel at an excellent rate.

If you really want to blend in, if you want to feel like a local and make your stay a unique and original experience, we would strongly suggest you download the following apps before visiting Laos.

Foodpanda

Foodpanda is an online food and grocery delivery platform very popular in Asia. For those that visited Thailand or Malaysia, you may have seen this flashy pink panda on billboards or flocked to the delivery motorbikes. This international delivery service has been available in Laos for a few years and is extremely popular among the locals.

Most of the low to medium-range hotels in Laos will not get offended if you decide to order in but you may want to check out with the reception before proceeding.

In a few taps, you can get access to hundreds of restaurants including street food stalls, just follow the ratings to find the best spots and launch your order! Foodpanda Laos accepts all international credit cards as well as cash on delivery.

A quick tip is also to screen the homepage for coupons, there is always a discount available and it is not limited to the first order.

Loca

Loca is the most popular ride-hailing company in Laos. You will not find this brand anywhere else because it was developed in Laos.

Loca ride-hailing service is available in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Pakse, Savannakhet, and VangVieng.

The user experience is really similar to Uber or Grab. You can pay for the service with cash or with an international credit card.

The digital company does not only offer taxi services but food delivery, car rental, and bus ticket booking services as well. Loca is definitely one of the top innovative companies in Laos.

Zap.la

If you love food, you will love Laos. If you love food and Laos, you will love Zap.la!

Zap.la is the biggest foodie community in Laos and a gold mine to find the best local restaurants in your area. The mobile application gives you instant access to dozens of delicious street food stalls and local eateries in your area with one-tap access to Google Map to guide you there.

The data is fresh and crowd-sourced by locals which guarantees you to partake in an authentic culinary experience far from the Tripadvisor recommendations.

If you are too tired to dine out, Zap.la is linked to Foodpanda so you can find the restaurant you fancy and order in.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is not a local application so to speak. But if you wonder what the locals are using to communicate, this is the one! WhatsApp is the most widely used communication app in Laos and the easiest way to keep in touch with your hotel, or your driver.

Line, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat are also quite popular in Laos.

Facebook

Once again, not a local application but it is important to know that Lao people use Facebook a lot. Much more than they use Google. If you are looking for recommendations, you are better off joining a few Facebook groups than searching on Google. Some of the most popular English-speaking groups in Laos include Vientiane Social, Vientiane Foodies, Luang Prabang Foodies and Laos Tourism.

You may want to run a quick search in these groups before asking a question, the expats running them can be a bit grumpy.

I would love to use all these amazing applications but does my phone work in Laos?

How can I get a Lao SIM card and a data package?

We have you covered.

If you want to find out if your phone works in Laos, check out this post.

Looking for a Data SIM card for your stay in Laos? With our new online service, you can buy a Lao SIM card and have it delivered to your hotel or Airbnb before your arrival.

Our team will activate and test the SIM Card before we deliver it to you. You just have to drop by the hotel counter, collect your SIM and you are good to go. And if you struggle with connecting your phone to the mobile network, our online support is here for you for the entire duration of your trip.

Stay Online While You Explore Laos

Get a Laos travel eSIM from shop.internetlaos.com before your trip — delivered by QR, works on all local networks, no roaming fees. Order in 2 minutes, install in 5, and stay connected from the moment you arrive.