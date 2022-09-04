Unitel Laos Review: Coverage, Speed & Reliability

Unitel is one of the largest mobile operators in Laos if not the biggest. It is difficult to find recent data about market share, but back in 2017, the telecom operator claimed that it owned 50% market share and 2.8M subscribers in Laos. Lao Telecom, Unitel's main contender, also claims to be the market leader. Let's call it a tie.

The mobile operator is a joint venture between Viettel and a Lao company.

Viettel is a Vietnamese multinational company that operate in 11 countries in the world such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Mozambique or Peru.

Unitel offers 2G, 3G, and 4G services in Laos and is known for its strong urban and rural coverage.

Unitel won the Ookla Speedtest awards in 2019 and 2020 which prove the quality of its telecom infrastructure.

Looking for current package prices instead of a coverage review? See our full Unitel data package price list.

How to buy a Unitel SIM Card?

If you are traveling to Laos for days or weeks, you may not want to waste your time looking for a SIM card. You can directly buy your SIM card on our website and have it delivered to your hotel before your arrival.

If you like to buy the SIM Card yourself, Unitel main office is situated in Naxay village in the Vietnamese neighborhood. You can also buy Unitel SIM Cards in most of the mini marts in town. Once you have a SIM, see our Unitel package guide for how the data package system works and which duration suits your trip.

If you decide to buy a Unitel SIM card by yourself, it is important to know that there are two types of SIM cards. Data SIM and Standard SIM. Data SIM cannot place or receive calls. These SIMs are designed for mobile hotspot devices or data cards. If you are looking for a SIM card to place calls, send and receive SMS and use mobile Internet, make sure to mention it to the shop, so they do not sell you a Data SIM.

If you fancy a nice number, you can book it directly from Unitel website.

Can I use an eSIM with Unitel?

What is an eSIM?

Unitel does support eSIM. If your phone supports it, you can go to Unitel Customer Office in Naxay village and ask for an eSIM. The process is pretty straightforward, do not forget to bring your passport or ID with you. After registering at the counter, you will have to scan a QR code to start using the service.

Unitel E-SIM service is compatible with E-SIM with Iphone XS, Iphone XS max, Iphone XR, Iphone10, Iphone11, google pixel 3-4-5, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 + version 12.1.2 or later.

If you already have a regular SIM from Unitel and want to move to E-SIM, this is also possible and free of charge. Just visit Unitel customer service with your ID and this will be taken care of.

Is Unitel mobile network affordable?

Firstly, you can buy Unitel top-up almost everywhere. Look for the Unitel sign in front of small shops. If you have a BCEL bank account and use BCEL One Pay, you can also top up your phone directly from the mobile application.

Call, SMS and Data in Laos are regulated and the prices between the operators are very close. Having said that, Unitel offers a lot of promotions, and they are known for practicing the best prices. But if you are on a budget, always good to compare.

The domestic call rate with Unitel is fixed no matter your network. It will cost you 800 LAK ($0.05) per minute.

If you are planning to use mobile Internet, Unitel offers volume-based data packages. These packages are limited in volume, but the quota is overall very generous. Depending on which package you choose, you will pay between $0.08 to $0.1 for 1 GB of data. Packages are usually valid for 10 days to 30 days. See our Unitel package guide for how the package duration categories and activation work, or our current price list for exact prices and USSD codes.

Does Unitel block or throttle any internet services?

It is quite common for mobile operators to throttle instant messaging such as Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. The main reason for this is that it impacts the operator voice business, as most of the calls are passed through these platforms instead of using the traditional voice network.

The good news is that Unitel does not throttle any instant messaging app. None of the operators in Lao do that. So you will be able to use Whatsapp, Viber, Signal, Telegram, or Line to receive and emit calls with excellent quality as long as your mobile coverage is decent.

Unlike Thailand, Laos does not have a URL block list, you can access any website without restriction.

Can I watch Netflix with Unitel?

Netflix is available in Laos and you can watch Netflix with your mobile internet. The service quality will depend on your mobile coverage, but overall it works well. The Netflix catalog in Laos is not as great as the catalog in the US or Europe, so you may want to use a VPN to connect to Netflix US and access a largest choice of movies and TV shows.

Is Unitel mobile data fast enough for streaming?

Unitel runs a 4G network, which enables you to achieve a speed of 15mbps on average. This is more than enough to stream in High Definition. With Unitel Laos, you can watch Youtube in HD, Facebook Video, Tiktok, or Netflix without any issue as long as you are under good coverage.

Useful USSD codes for Unitel Laos

How to check your balance with Unitel: dial *122#

How to find your number with Unitel: dial *110#

How to check your data package balance with Unitel: dial *122#

Unitel Fiber to the Home - FTTH

If you plan to stay in Laos for a while, you may want to subscribe to Fiber to the Home. Unitel FTTH is available in the main cities in Laos. The big advantage of fiber to the home compared to 4G is the latency (important for gamers) and the unlimited volume, which means you will be able to stream as much as you like without limitation.

Unitel FTTH is pretty cheap too, and it will cost you around $9 per month for 30Mbps Speed. This speed is sufficient for a household of 4 people with 8-10 connected devices.

How to contact Unitel?

Unitel hotline is available in Lao and English, you can contact them by dialing 109 or 021 999 666.

You can also contact them on WhatsApp at the following number: +856 20 98 068 888

Unitel hotline is overall friendly and reactive. The WhatsApp number is convenient, especially for travelers.

For a deeper look at how local eSIMs compare to regional roaming plans — including privacy, latency, and local app access — read our full guide: How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local vs Regional Roaming (2026).

For a full comparison of all internet providers in Laos — including mobile data, fiber, and eSIM options — see our guide: Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026).