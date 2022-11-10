Unitel Package Guide: Types, Validity & How They Work

Unitel, the leading mobile operator in Laos, groups its data packages into a few clear duration categories — from short tourist-length packages to long-duration plans for residents. This guide explains how the package system itself works: the duration categories, validity and rollover rules, and how activation works. For today's exact prices, codes, and validity per package, see our current Unitel data package price list — prices and codes change too often to keep accurate on this page, so we maintain them separately and keep this guide focused on how the system works.

According to a statement from the General Director of Star Telecom (Unitel), Mr. Tran Trung Hung, the telecom company owns the largest mobile network in Laos and has also the biggest customer base with 3.5 million subscribers. The company is owned by Viettel, one of the largest telecom providers in the world, known for its aggressive pricing policy — which also applies in Laos.

Package duration categories

Unitel's data packages fall into three broad duration categories:

Short-duration packages (roughly 1–15 days) — the most relevant category for tourists and short trips, since you're not paying for validity you won't use.

(roughly 1–15 days) — the most relevant category for tourists and short trips, since you're not paying for validity you won't use. 30-day packages — generally the best data-per-kip value for anyone staying a month or using data intensively.

— generally the best data-per-kip value for anyone staying a month or using data intensively. Long-duration packages (90, 180 and 360 days) — aimed at residents and long-stay travelers who'd rather not re-buy a package every few weeks.

These quarterly, bi-yearly, and yearly (long-duration) packages can be worth it specifically for people who do not use data intensively and want to avoid repeat purchases — for anyone who does use data heavily, a 30-day package is usually the better value per gigabyte.

Validity and rollover

Each package carries its own validity window (see the current price list for exact days per package). Within that window: if you buy a new package before your current one expires, unused data carries over onto the new package. If you let a package expire first, any remaining data is lost. In practice, this means it's worth topping up a day or two before expiry if you still have unused data left, rather than waiting until it runs out.

How activation works

Packages can be ordered a few ways: dial the package's own USSD code directly (each package on the current price list has its own code), browse the package menu via USSD *209#, through the Unitel app, or online. You need a registered Unitel line before any package code will work — see our current price list for the registration routes (in-person at a shop or airport counter, versus a pre-activated eSIM) and what each costs in time versus money. General account codes: check your balance by dialing *122#.

Conclusion

Between the short-validity tourist packages and the long-duration options, Unitel covers most use cases — the main trade-off is matching the package length to how long you'll actually be on the SIM, and buying your next package before the current one runs out if you want to keep unused data. See our full Unitel review for network coverage, speed, eSIM support, and how Unitel compares to Lao Telecom and ETL, or head straight to our current price list for exact codes and prices.

Last reviewed: September 2026. Package types, validity structure and activation method are stable information; exact prices and codes change more often and are maintained separately on our current price list, sourced directly from Unitel.

For a full comparison of all internet providers in Laos — including mobile data, fiber, and eSIM options — see our guide: Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026).