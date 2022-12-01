Say goodbye to roaming charges: The best sim cards for travelers in Laos

Since we launched our SIM card delivery service for travelers, we have received orders from all over the world.

No matter if you placed your order months before your trip, or at the last minute, we get you covered, and so far we can proudly say that 100% of our customers have been satisfied!

European backpackers, Asian business travelers, and even Australian miners, we receive all types of custom requests which we try to accommodate to the best of our abilities.

If you come to Laos for the very first time, you certainly do not want to spend time comparing and testing every SIM card. Take a few minutes to read this guide, and you will know exactly which SIM card in Laos is the best for you.

Unitel: the best SIM card for tourists and digital nomads

The Lao mobile operator Unitel has the largest number of subscribers and the largest coverage in Laos. Unitel is backed by Viettel which has a very strong footprint in the region. Vietnam of course, but also Cambodia and Myanmar are some of the countries where the Vietnamese telco operates.

Mytel Myanmar, Unitel sister company

If you have had a good experience with Metfone in Cambodia, Mytel in Myanmar, or Viettel in Vietnam, you should find a very similar experience with Unitel Laos.

The leading mobile operator also offers very competitive Internet packages, and their Internet is overall fast and steady enough to let you video call your family and friends and vlog your trip on Youtube.

If you need to Zoom call your client, and you are in the middle of the jungle, Unitel may not be your only shot… Why not try ETL?

ETL: Everywhere you go ...

The mining industry is prominent in Laos. International companies have established mining camps all over the country and mine, among other minerals: gold, copper, zinc, and lead. Hydropower is also a very important part of the Lao economy and likewise, these hydro projects are quite remote and isolated.

ETL is one of the smallest operators in Laos, but still, it covers areas in Laos that no one else does. As such, we have received several requests from professionals living in remote camps who were looking for ETL SIM cards and Internet plans upon their arrival in Vientiane.

ETL Promotion in a small shop in Vientiane

If you ever travel to Laos to work in one of those remote camps, you may want to order an ETL SIM card with us.

Likewise, if you are a tourist looking to explore Laos off the beaten track, consider ETL as a second SIM, it may help you to get coverage when your first SIM card let you down.

You can find more information about ETL mobile coverage by visiting our interactive mobile coverage map.

Lao Telecom: Best SIM Card for Expats

Lao Telecom is the second-biggest mobile operator in Laos. LTC provides excellent customer service. You can contact them online through the chat box or visit one of their customer centers, there is one in every big city. Lao Telecom is the one and only telecom provider offering 5G in Laos, but the coverage is extremely limited. If you own an eSIM-compatible handset, you will be pleased to know that LTC supports the technology. Visit one of their stores to get your eSIM activated.

On top of that, owning a Lao Telecom SIM card guarantees that you always find top-ups anywhere you go, and this is very valuable.

Lao Telecom also offers good postpaid service with affordable monthly fees.

Lot of expats have been faithful to Lao Telecom for years. If you plan to relocate to the country for many years to come, Lao Telecom SIM Card is a solid choice.

Conclusion: One size does not fit all

There is a mobile sim card for everyone. And if one does not fit completely your need, just buy two! We would recommend investing in a dual SIM phone if you visit Laos. You can take advantage of the two sim cards to trial two local operators. Or you can use one SIM for the local network, and one SIM in roaming to receive SMS and calls from your home country.

Whether you are a tourist, a business traveler, a digital nomad, or an expat, you will need connectivity when landing in Laos. But we all have different needs. Some will stick to the main cities for business, some may explore Lao's beautiful countryside. Others will work in remote mine camps.

Mobile operators in Laos offer a wide range of options with good coverage, steady performance, and attractive price.

The two largest operators Lao Telecom and Unitel offer similar performance, price, and coverage. The final choice will probably reside in your address book or your affinity with a brand.

For those looking to explore the countryside, or work in remote camps, ETL is a solid choice.

There are other options such as the MVNO TPLUS which is running on Lao Telecom network. TPLUS is very popular among the young population in Laos.

Best Telecom could also be a good option if you plan to live in Laos for some time and need a postpaid plan.

No matter what you choose, please consider ordering your SIM online. We will take care of the SIM registration, and Internet package activation and will support you in your local language for the duration of your stay in Laos.

For a deeper look at how local eSIMs compare to regional roaming plans — including privacy, latency, and local app access — read our full guide: How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local vs Regional Roaming (2026).

Stay Connected in Laos — Get an eSIM Before You Arrive

Skip the SIM card queues at the airport. Order a Laos eSIM from shop.internetlaos.com before your trip and be online the moment you land — QR delivery, no roaming fees, and the best local network coverage.