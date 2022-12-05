Breathe Easy: How to Comply with Laos’ Mask Policy for Travelers

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have implemented policies requiring individuals to wear masks in public settings. Is Laos an exception? Travelers to the country should be aware of the mask policy in place.

COVID testing or not COVID testing? Rules to entry in Laos.

A few websites share the information that you would need a negative covid test to enter Laos. It is not valid.

The rule is as follows:

No testing is required in advance or upon arrival in Laos for fully vaccinated international tourists.

If you are not vaccinated, an ATK COVID-19 test is required within 48 hours of leaving your home country. This rule does not apply to children under 12.

Although we would not recommend you take any chance, the health control at the Wattay International Airport (VTE) is barely existant at the moment.

Masking Your Way Through Laos?

When it comes to the mask policy in Laos, the information you can find online is also quite confusing. We can read here and there that masks are still required in public places in Laos. It is definitely not true.

While traveling to Laos, you may or may not be required to wear a mask throughout your trip. For instance, coming from Europe through Bangkok, no mask policy is really enforced anywhere till your final destination.

On the other hand, if you travel to Laos with Vietnam Airlines, the airline enforces a strict mask policy.

Landing in Wattay International Airport, the mask is required inside the airport, the rule is not really enforced though and a lot of travelers will simply take off their mask as they land.

When in Rome, Do as the Romans Do

After exiting the airport, the mask policy is extremely relaxed in Laos. You will notice people wearing masks, but definitely not everyone. Everybody is deemed to do what he thinks is best, and it is quite refreshing to get such a sense of freedom, especially when you are traveling from the West.

Although it is important for travelers to Laos to comply with the mask policy and any other COVID-19-related health and safety measures in place, it should be a matter of common sense. If you enter a venue where the entirety of the crowd is masked, you should also consider wearing a mask or at least pop the question. But overall, it is extremely uncommon that people will ask you to put your mask on.

The only exception to the rule is the Lao Express train, which enforces a strict mask policy.

Conclusion

Laos is a laid-back country where you can really experience a sense of freedom that is quite uncommon these days.

Local rules and regulations are here to be followed but to the local culture, there is no harm to bend them slightly.

As a traveler, you should be always careful to not put yourself in a position where your behavior can translate into coarseness and arrogance. That being said, the best way to blend in is somewhat to act as the locals. And if you are confused about a rule, your best shot is to ask the question with a smile.