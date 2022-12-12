Explore Luang Prabang with Your Kids: The Top Attractions to Visit

Are you planning a trip to Luang Prabang with your kids? If so, you're in for a treat! This beautiful city in Laos is filled with amazing attractions that kids will love, from glittering temples and royal palaces to cascading waterfalls and bustling night markets. In this post, we'll highlight some of the top attractions in Luang Prabang that are perfect for kids, along with some historical information and tips on when to visit. So pack your bags and get ready to explore this magical city with your little ones!

Luang Prabang is a beautiful city in Laos with many attractions that would be perfect to visit with kids. Here are some of the main attractions in Luang Prabang that kids would love, along with some information about each one:

The Royal Palace Museum

This museum is located in the former royal palace in Luang Prabang. The palace was built in 1904 by King Sisavang Vong and served as the residence of the royal family until 1975, when the monarchy was abolished. The museum features a collection of artifacts and treasures from the royal family, including gold and silver ceremonial objects, costumes, and jewelry. Kids would love exploring the ornate rooms and learning about the history of the royal family. The museum is open from 8:00 AM to noon and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM every day except Tuesdays.

Royal Palace Museum, Luang Prabang, Laos

Wat Xieng Thong

This beautiful temple is one of the most important temples in Luang Prabang. It was built in the 16th century by King Setthathirat and has been an important religious and cultural site in the city ever since. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and ornate decorations, including a golden tree of life on the back wall of the main hall. Kids would enjoy exploring the temple and learning about the Buddhist religion and culture. The temple is open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM every day.

Wat Xieng Thong, Luang Prabang, Laos

Kuang Si Waterfall

Located just outside of Luang Prabang, Kuang Si Waterfall is a series of cascading waterfalls that are perfect for swimming and playing in the water. The falls are part of the Kuang Si Falls National Protected Area, which was established in 1993 to protect the area's natural beauty and wildlife. Kids would love splashing around in the pools at the base of the falls and exploring the surrounding jungle. The best time to visit the falls is in the morning, before it gets too crowded.

Kuang Si Waterfall, Luang Prabang, Laos

The Night Market

The night market in Luang Prabang is a great place to take kids to experience local culture and try some delicious food. The market has been a part of the city's culture for many years and is a great place to experience local life and try some delicious food. The market features a wide variety of food stalls, souvenir shops, and handicraft vendors. Kids would love trying different foods and bargaining with vendors for souvenirs. The night market is open every evening from around 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The Night Market, Luang Prabang, Laos

What to eat with your kids in Luang Prabang?

Luang Prabang is known for its delicious food, and there are many dishes that would be kid-friendly. Some potential options include:

Khao jee: This is a popular street food in Luang Prabang that consists of a baguette stuffed with a variety of toppings, such as meat, cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise. It's a tasty and convenient meal that kids would enjoy.

Mok pa: This is a Lao dish that consists of fish steamed in banana leaves. The fish is flavored with herbs and spices, and the dish is served with sticky rice and vegetables. It's a tasty and healthy option that kids would enjoy.

Laap: This is a popular Lao dish that consists of minced meat (usually chicken, pork, or beef) mixed with herbs, spices, and other ingredients such as fish sauce, lime juice, and chili peppers. The meat is often served with sticky rice and vegetables. It's a flavorful and satisfying dish that kids would enjoy.

Overall, there are many delicious and kid-friendly dishes to try in Luang Prabang. These dishes are a great way to introduce your kids to the flavors of Lao cuisine and help them explore new foods and tastes.

Looking for a luxury hotel in Luang Prabang?

Check out our latest article: Experience the Best of Luang Prabang: Top 6 Luxury Hotels in Laos [2023]

In conclusion, Luang Prabang is a beautiful city in Laos with many attractions that would be perfect for kids. From the Royal Palace Museum and Wat Xieng Thong to Kuang Si Waterfall and the Night Market, there are many fascinating sights to explore and learn about. Kids will love discovering the history and culture of Laos, and the city's delicious food is sure to be a hit with even the pickiest eaters. Whether you're planning a trip to Luang Prabang with your kids or just want to learn more about this amazing city, this post has provided some great ideas and inspiration.

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