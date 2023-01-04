Bokeo Airport: A New Laotian Destination Taking Flight in May 2023

Travelers looking to visit Laos can soon look forward to a new airport option in Bokeo. The Bokeo Airport, located just five kilometers from the Special Economic Zone and 60 kilometers from the Huayxay region, is set to begin operations in May 2023.

The airport's director, Mr. Phoun Khampha, revealed to GATC Thailand that the airport will have the capacity to handle 500,000 passengers per year upon its initial opening, with plans to expand the airport to accommodate up to 2 million passengers annually in the future.

In addition to its practical features, the Bokeo Airport boasts a unique architectural design inspired by a swan, with a central glass structure representing the Laotian word for "glass well" and each pillar shaped like an opera flower. The airport will feature separate wings for international and domestic flights.

Construction on the airport began in 2020, with an original completion date of 2022. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been delayed and is now expected to be finished in early 2023. Along with providing a new travel hub for the region, the airport is also providing employment opportunities for 300 local workers.

Overall, the Bokeo Airport is shaping up to be a convenient and visually striking addition to Laos' transportation options.