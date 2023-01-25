Laos Expects Tourism Boost in 2023: 1.4 Million Visitors and $340 Million in Revenue

Laos' Tourism Goals for 2023

Laos is gearing up for a tourism boost in 2023 as the government sets its sights on welcoming 1.4 million domestic and international visitors, a move that is expected to generate over $340 million in revenue. The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Suanesavanh Vignaket, has urged officials to work harder to enhance tourism operations and create new products, as well as improve local infrastructure to meet ASEAN standards.

The "Visit Laos" Campaign and Attracting Domestic and International Visitors

As part of the ongoing Lao Thiao Lao or "Visit Laos" campaign, which was launched in 2020 to encourage domestic travel within the country, the government is also planning to attract more visitors from abroad. Additionally, Laos is preparing for an influx of Chinese tourists, as it has been listed among the 20 countries approved for outbound group tours by the Chinese government.

Improving Infrastructure and Tourism Products to Meet ASEAN Standards

To accommodate the expected increase in Chinese tourists, Lao Airlines plans to operate more flights, including additional services from Vientiane to Chinese cities such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Changzhou, and Hangzhou. The airline is also considering increasing flights from the northern province of Luang Prabang and the southern province of Champasak to China.

Laos featured by National Geographic as a top destination for 2023

National Geographic has listed Laos as one of the 25 most breathtaking places to visit in 2023, making it the only ASEAN country featured on the annual list. The magazine highlighted the Laos-China railway as a new way to access lesser-known regions of the country and bring economic opportunities to locals. It also praised the country's French colonial architecture and stunning palaces and temples, as well as the Mekong River which floods rice fields and serves as the main highway and water source. This comes after a UK-based travel magazine also listed Laos as one of the 20 best places to visit in January 2023, with Vietnam also making the list.

Balloon Flight over Vang Vieng, Laos

Conclusion: Why Laos is a Must-See Destination in 2023

As Laos looks to boost its tourism industry and attract a diverse range of visitors, it's clear that the government is taking proactive steps to improve infrastructure and create new experiences for tourists to enjoy. With the "Visit Laos" campaign and increased flight options to China, the country is poised to welcome a record number of tourists in 2023, and to position itself as a leading destination for tourism in Southeast Asia.