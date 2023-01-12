Tethering in Laos: How to Share Your Mobile Internet with Friends and Family

Tethering is the process of sharing a mobile device's internet connection with other devices (Wikipedia). Whether you're traveling in Laos and want to share your internet connection with your friends and family, or you're just looking for a way to get online when you're on the go, tethering is a useful feature to have. In this post, we'll explore the different ways to tether, the best devices to use, and the cost of tethering in Laos.

Ways to Tether

There are several ways to share your mobile internet connection with other devices. The most common methods include:

USB Tethering: This involves connecting your mobile device to another device (such as a laptop or tablet) using a USB cable. This is typically the fastest and most reliable way to share your internet connection, but it does require that the other device has a USB port. Wi-Fi Hotspot: This involves creating a Wi-Fi network on your mobile device, which other devices can then connect to. This is a convenient option as it allows multiple devices to connect at the same time, and doesn't require any additional cables or hardware. However, it can drain your mobile device's battery quickly. Bluetooth Tethering: This involves creating a Bluetooth network on your mobile device, which other devices can then connect to. It is less common because it is slower than Wi-Fi and USB Tethering.

Best Devices for Tethering

Any smartphone or tablet with internet connection capability can be used for tethering. But it's important to consider the battery life, if you are planning to create a Wi-Fi hotspot, because it will consume a lot of power. Some devices like tablets or power banks are specifically designed to share their internet connection, which might be a better option in those cases.

Mobile Operators in Laos

In Laos, there are several mobile operators that offer internet service, including:

Unitel

Lao Telecom

ETL Mobile

TPLUS

Best Telecom

At the moment, none of the mobile operators in Laos block tethering, so you're free to purchase a SIM card, activate a package, and share your internet service with friends and family.

Cost of Tethering in Laos

The cost of tethering in Laos can vary depending on the mobile operator and the data plan you have.

It's important to keep in mind that using your mobile device as a hotspot can consume a lot of data quickly, so if you're on a limited data plan, you'll need to be mindful of how much data you're using and make sure you don't go over your monthly limit.

How to activate Tethering on Android?

The process for activating tethering on an Android device may vary depending on the specific model and version of Android you are using. However, here is a general overview of the steps you'll need to take to activate tethering on an Android device:

Go to the "Settings" app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap "Connections" or "Network & internet" (or other similar options) Tap "Hotspot & Tethering" (or other similar options) On some devices you may need to enable "Portable hotspot" Make sure the toggle for "Portable hotspot" is switched on You may be prompted to set up a password for the hotspot. It is important to set a password to protect your hotspot from unwanted connections. Once you've set up a password, your Android device will start broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal that other devices can connect to. To connect another device to your Android device's hotspot, simply turn on Wi-Fi on that device and search for available networks. Your Android device's hotspot should appear in the list of available networks. Select your device, enter the password you set up, and connect to the hotspot.

How to activate Tethering on iOS?

The process for activating tethering on an iOS device, like an iPhone or iPad, is fairly similar across different versions of iOS. Here is an overview of the steps you'll need to take to activate tethering on an iOS device:

Go to the "Settings" app on your iOS device. Tap "Personal Hotspot" (or "Mobile Data" then "Personal Hotspot" depending on the iOS version you're using) Make sure the toggle for "Personal Hotspot" is switched on. If prompted, confirm that you want to turn on Personal Hotspot. You may be prompted to set up a password for the hotspot. It is important to set a password to protect your hotspot from unwanted connections. Once you've set up a password, your iOS device will start broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal that other devices can connect to. To connect another device to your iOS device's hotspot, simply turn on Wi-Fi on that device and search for available networks. Your iOS device's hotspot should appear in the list of available networks. Select your device, enter the password you set up, and connect to the hotspot.

On some iOS versions, the personal hotspot feature may be under a different name, like “Internet Sharing”, but the process would be the same

Conclusion

Ready for a smooth and connected trip in Laos? Look no further! Purchase your tether-compatible sim card with data package online with Internet in Laos. We'll deliver it to your hotel or Airbnb upon arrival, so you can start exploring the country and share your connection with your friends and family with ease. Click the link now and never worry about internet connection again during your stay in Laos.