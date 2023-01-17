Unveiling the Hidden Gems: A Guide to the Best Hotels in Vientiane According to Our Customers

Are you planning a trip to Vientiane, Laos and looking for the best places to stay? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top hotels in Vientiane, as rated by our customers. Not only will you find a comfortable place to rest your head, but you can also take advantage of our convenient SIM card service, allowing you to stay connected during your travels with internet access throughout Laos. Order online before your trip and have your SIM card delivered to your hotel upon arrival. Read on to discover the top hotels in Vientiane.

Room Rate: ~$25 per night

This charming guesthouse is located in the heart of the city, just steps away from the Laos National Museum, making it an ideal spot for exploring the rich culture of Vientiane. The property features express check-in and check-out, non-smoking rooms, a shared lounge, free WiFi throughout, and a terrace.

The guesthouse offers comfortable and well-appointed rooms, each with private bathrooms complete with showers, free toiletries, and hair dryers. Guests can enjoy on-site amenities such as pool and darts.

Experience the best of Vientiane by visiting nearby popular attractions such as Wat Sisaket, Hor Phra Keo, and Chaofa Ngum Statue. The SYRI Boutique Guesthouse Restaurant & Cafe is just a short distance from the Wattay International Airport, making it the perfect choice for travelers looking for convenience and comfort in one of the best hotels in Vientiane.

Room Rate: ~$40 per night

Experience the best of Vientiane at the charming and centrally located Chanthapanya Hotel. This family-owned and operated hotel is nestled in the heart of the city, just a short walk away from the city's many tourist attractions, markets, restaurants, and internet cafes. Despite its prime location, the Wattay International airport is only a 15-minute drive away.

The hotel offers a unique blend of personal charm and luxury amenities, including 24-hour hot water, a fridge, air conditioning, telephone, cable TV, personal safe, and free Wi-Fi access. With its convenient location and comfortable amenities, the Chanthapanya Hotel is the perfect choice for travelers looking to experience the true culture and charm of Vientiane.

Room Rate: ~$80 per night

The Lao Orchid Hotel is a true gem in the heart of Vientiane. Located just a stone's throw away from the picturesque Mekong River, this hotel offers modern and air-conditioned rooms that are sure to impress. Each room is equipped with free WiFi, genuine dark wood furniture, satellite TV, refrigerator, and a safety deposit box for added convenience and comfort. Guests looking for a little extra luxury will appreciate the private balcony available in select room types.

One of the standout features of The Lao Orchid Hotel is the friendly and dedicated staff, who are available 24-hours a day to assist with airport transfers, shuttle services, and laundry needs. Business travelers will appreciate the small business corner in the lobby, perfect for researching and planning your trip.

Foodies will love the hotel's on-site restaurant, offering a mouth-watering selection of local and Thai favorites. If you're looking for more dining options, there are plenty of restaurants, bars and cafes just a short walk away.

For an unforgettable experience, take a stroll down to the Night Market by the Mekong River, where you'll find stunning sunset views and the perfect place to buy souvenirs. And don't miss the must-see Wat Sisaket, just a short 10-minute drive from the hotel. The Lao Orchid Hotel is also conveniently located just 3.1 miles from Wattay International Airport, making it the perfect base for exploring all that Vientiane has to offer.

Overall, The Lao Orchid Hotel is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and convenient stay in Vientiane. With its modern amenities, friendly staff, and prime location, it's not hard to see why guests consistently rate this hotel as one of their favorites in the city according to independent reviews.

Room Rate: ~$120 per night

The Crowne Plaza Vientiane is the perfect choice for travelers looking for a luxurious and convenient stay in the heart of the city. Located along the Samsenthai Road, the hotel is just a short 15-minute drive from Wattay International Airport, and offers free WiFi throughout the property.

Featuring 198-well appointed rooms and suites that combines traditional Lao with modern conveniences to ensure a relaxing stay, the hotel offers excellent amenities for both business and leisure travelers. Guests can relax by the outdoor infinity pool or work out at the 24-hour fitness room, and for further relaxation, opt in for a soothing spa session in one of the five private rooms.

The hotel's restaurant is a real highlight, offering international dishes and is popular among locals for being one of the best steakhouse in town, particularly the Tomahawk steak. The Elephant Lounge by the lobby is also a great spot for refreshing drinks.

The Laos National Museum is just 0.7 mi away, and Wat Sisaket is 1.2 mi away, making this hotel an ideal base for exploring the city. With its convenient location, luxury amenities and excellent service, the Crowne Plaza Vientiane is a top choice for travelers.