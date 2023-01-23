Why Tourists Should Avoid Roaming in Laos and Opt for a Local SIM Card

Mobile roaming refers to the ability of a mobile phone user to continue to make and receive calls, send texts, and use data services while traveling outside their home network coverage area. This is typically accomplished by connecting to a local network provider in the area where the user is located. Roaming charges are typically applied for these services and can be quite expensive.

Introduction

As a tourist visiting Laos, you may be tempted to rely on your current mobile plan and use roaming services. However, this can be a costly mistake. Roaming charges can add up quickly and end up costing you a fortune. In this article, we'll explain the pros and cons of roaming in Laos and why you should consider purchasing a local SIM card instead.

The Pros and Cons of Roaming in Laos

Roaming in Laos can provide you with the convenience of using your current mobile plan and phone number. However, this convenience comes at a high cost. Roaming charges are often exorbitant and can add up quickly. This can be especially true for data usage, which can be extremely expensive when roaming in Laos.

On the other hand, purchasing a local SIM card can save you a significant amount of money. You can purchase a SIM card from a local provider such as Unitel, Lao Telecom, or ETL for a fraction of the cost of roaming charges. Additionally, a local SIM card will provide you with better coverage and faster internet speeds.

If you are unsure what local mobile operator is best for you, check out this article:

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Why You Should Consider a Local SIM Card

In addition to the cost savings, there are many other advantages to using a local SIM card. A local SIM card will allow you to make and receive calls and texts at a much lower cost. This can be especially useful if you're planning to stay in Laos for an extended period of time.

Another advantage of using a local SIM card is that you'll be able to access local services such as Google Maps and other apps. This can be extremely helpful when navigating around the country and finding local businesses.

It is also important to mention that people in Laos may be reluctant to call you on your international number due to high fees. If you buy a local SIM card, you can share the number with your hotel, the taxi driver or your tour guide, and it will be very easy for them to reach out to you in case there is any change of schedule.

Ordering a Local SIM Card Online with Our Website

One of the best things about ordering a local SIM card online with our website is that it's super easy. You can browse our selection of SIM cards, choose the one that best suits your needs, and have it delivered straight to your hotel or Airbnb. This means you can have your local SIM card at the time you land in Laos. You do not need to take care of the mobile registration or the service activation, we take care of everything for you. And if you are not happy with the service, we refund you 100%!

Conclusion

In conclusion, as a tourist visiting Laos, you should avoid using roaming services. Roaming charges can be exorbitant and can add up quickly. Instead, consider purchasing a local SIM card. This will save you money and provide you with better coverage and faster internet speeds. Plus, it will be easier to communicate with people in the country.

With our website, it's super easy to order a local SIM card online and have it delivered straight to your hotel or Airbnb.