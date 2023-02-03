Types of SIM Cards: A Guide

When choosing a new phone, one of the things to consider is the type of SIM card it requires. In this article, we'll cover the different types of SIM cards and provide examples of devices that use each type.

Standard, Micro and Nano SIM

Standard SIM

A Standard SIM is the original size of SIM cards and is now largely obsolete. It measures 25mm x 15mm and was commonly used in early mobile phones.

Micro-SIM

The Micro-SIM is smaller than a Standard SIM and measures 15mm x 12mm. It was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 4 and is now widely used in smartphones. Some examples of devices that use a Micro-SIM include:

Apple iPhone 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 5S

Samsung Galaxy S2, S3, S4

HTC One X, One M7

Nano-SIM

The Nano-SIM is the smallest type of SIM card and measures 12.3mm x 8.8mm. It was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 5 and is now used in many modern smartphones. Some examples of devices that use a Nano-SIM include:

Apple iPhone 5, 5S, SE, 6, 6 Plus, 7, 8, X, XR, XS, 11

Samsung Galaxy S6, S7, S8, S9, S10, Note 9, Note 10

Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 4

Embedded SIM (eSIM)

An Embedded SIM (eSIM) is a type of SIM card that is integrated directly into a device and cannot be removed. eSIMs are becoming increasingly common in modern smartphones and other connected devices. Some examples of devices that use an eSIM include:

Apple iPhone XS, XR, 11, 12

Google Pixel 3, 4, 5

Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20

Dual SIM

A Dual SIM phone is a device that can use two SIM cards at the same time, either through the use of two physical SIM cards or one physical SIM card and an eSIM. Some examples of Dual SIM devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20

Huawei P40, P40 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Unitel Precut SIM card (Standard, Nano, and Micro SIM compatible)

In conclusion, the type of SIM card required by a phone can impact its functionality, so it's important to choose a device that is compatible with the type of SIM card you plan to use.

If you're traveling to Laos, you can rest assured that the SIM card we deliver at your hotel door will be compatible with your phone, as it is precut to fit standard, micro, and nano SIM card slots. With our convenient delivery service, you can stay connected and enjoy seamless communication during your travels without the hassle of finding a local store.

Wondering what Lao mobile network is best for you? Check out our article Laos SIM Card Guide for travelers.