All Aboard: Thailand’s China-built High-Speed Rail to Connect Laos and Bangkok

A New Era of Tech and Travel for Laos

Are you a tech and travel enthusiast in Laos? Then you'll be excited to know that Thailand is moving forward with its long-awaited high-speed rail project, which is backed by China and set to connect Bangkok to Kunming in China via Laos by 2028. This new railway line will be a game-changer for travelers in Laos, providing a faster, more efficient mode of transportation than the current run-down railway network that has long driven people to favor travel by road.

Boosting the Economy Through Trade with China

The $5.4 billion initiative is part of China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan, which aims to improve connectivity and trade between countries in Asia. Once completed, Chinese-made trains will run from Bangkok to Nong Khai, on the Mekong River border with Laos, at speeds of up to 250 km/h. This new railway line will not only make travel more accessible and efficient, it will also provide a boost to Laos' economy and help to connect the country more closely with its neighbors.

Heritage Battle

However, there is some concern about the impact the rail project will have on Thailand's heritage. One of the oldest railway stations in the country, located in Nakhon Ratchasima, is set to be demolished to make way for a new station 16 times larger, built in glass and steel. The old station, inaugurated by King Rama V in 1900, has royal connections and is considered a piece of Thai history by locals.

Resistance from Local Campaigners

Local campaigners in Nakhon Ratchasima are resisting the demolition and are hoping to turn the site into a tourist spot by shifting some pillars a few meters to build the new station alongside the old one. They are not against the high-speed train project, but they want to show that the old and the new can co-exist.

Thailand Takes Ownership of the Rail Project

Despite some delays with the project, the Thai government is committed to moving forward with the high-speed rail line. With Thailand covering all project expenditures and using China-advised technology, the country is taking ownership of the rail project, which is now a Thai project working with China.

Planning Your Next Tech and Travel Adventure in Laos

As we look forward to the completion of this exciting project, it's a great time to start planning your next tech and travel adventure in Laos! This new railway line will not only make travel easier and more accessible, but it will also give a much-needed boost to the country's economy. With the ability to travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h, you'll be able to explore more of Laos and its neighboring countries in less time.

Booking a ticket on the LCR train is a straightforward process. You can download the LCR app to book your ticket online, or you can visit one of the many ticket offices located throughout Laos. The app offers an easy-to-use online booking system that allows you to choose your departure and arrival stations, select your preferred travel date, and choose your seat or cabin class. It's recommended that you book your ticket in advance to ensure availability, especially during peak travel seasons.

In conclusion, the new high-speed rail line connecting Laos and Bangkok is an exciting development for tech and travel enthusiasts in Laos. While there are concerns about the impact on Thailand's heritage, the project promises to provide a boost to the economy and connect the country more closely with its neighbors. As we look forward to the completion of this exciting project, it's time to start planning your next adventure in Laos!

Here are a few useful outbound links related to the high-speed rail project: