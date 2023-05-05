Laos SIM Card Guide for travelers in 2023

Laos has long been a hidden gem in Southeast Asia, with its rich culture, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

After a challenging period due to the global pandemic, Laos has now fully reopened to tourists, and visitors are returning to experience all that this beautiful country has to offer.

In 2023, Laos is poised to welcome travelers back with open arms, and getting a local SIM card is an essential part of any trip.

With this guide, we'll help you navigate the world of Laos SIM cards, so you can stay connected, stay informed, and stay safe while exploring all that this fascinating country has to offer.

For digital nomads or travelers addicted to Instagram, the mobile internet situation greatly matters. And the good news is that mobile internet services have significantly improved in Laos over the past few years.

According to a recent report from Ookla, in January 2023, 85.1% of the entire population had mobile connections. The number of mobile connections in Laos saw an increase of 464,000 (+7.8%) from 2022 to 2023.

As of January 2023, Laos had 4.70 million internet users, with an internet penetration rate of 62.0% of the total population.

GSMA Intelligence’s numbers indicate that mobile connections in Laos were equivalent to 85.1 percent of the total population in January 2023.

The number of mobile connections in Laos increased by 464 thousand (+7.8 percent) between 2022 and 2023.

According to the data, there was an increase of 65,000 internet users (+1.4%) in Laos between 2022 and 2023. While the median mobile internet connection speed increased by 4.82 Mbps (+20.3%) during the same period, fixed internet connection speeds decreased by 0.51 Mbps (-1.8%).

Overall, mobile and fixed Internet work well in Laos, especially in the big cities. May you face any issue with your Internet at the hotel, or at the coffee shop, the problem may be more related to a suboptimal Wi-Fi coverage or oversubscribed than the internet connection speed itself.

It is a good idea to invest in one or two local sim cards. In the event that the Wi-Fi connection is bad, you can switch to mobile data and keep going.

Which are the best mobile operators in Laos?

Lao Telecom (LTC)

Lao Telecom is the largest telecommunications company in Laos and offers a range of services, including fixed-line, mobile, internet, and data services. Lao Telecom has been expanding its network infrastructure to improve coverage and increase internet speeds, and it is considered a key player in the development of Laos' telecommunications industry. The company faces competition from other telecommunications providers in Laos, but it continues to be a dominant player in the market. Laotel aka LTC is the first 5G operator in Laos, but the coverage is very limited. 3G and 4G-wise, LTC service is very good, and it has one of the best mobile coverage in Laos.

You can buy LTC Prepaid Sim Cards and Mobile Top-ups at its customer center in Vientiane, Laos, or in most of the shops in the country.

Lao Telecom SIM Card - Vientiane, Laos

Finding a Prepaid Laos SIM card as a traveler is not difficult. Still, you would need to register the SIM card to your name to comply with local regulation. You will also need to find and select the package and activate it.

If you want to avoid this hassle, you can also order your prepaid SIM card online through our website and have it delivered to your hotel before your arrival in Laos.

Unitel

Unitel Lao is a major telecommunications company in Laos, and it is a joint venture between the Lao government and the Vietnamese military-owned telecom company, Viettel. Unitel is a subsidiary of the Vietnamese operator Viettel. Viettel has mobile operations in many countries in the world, such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Burundi, and Peru.

Unitel Lao offers a range of telecommunications services, including mobile, fixed-line, internet, and data services. The company has invested heavily in building network infrastructure in Laos, which has helped to improve internet speeds and expand coverage to rural areas. Unitel Lao is one of the leading providers of telecommunications services in Laos and is considered a major player in the country's telecommunications industry.

Small Shop selling Unitel and ETL recharge cards in Vientiane, Laos

The Vietnamese mobile operator is known for offering the best mobile coverage in rural areas. Its city coverage is also very good. You can have a short glimpse about Unitel mobile coverage by visiting this page.

If you travel through South East Asia, you may have used Mytel in Myanmar, Metfone in Cambodia or Viettel in Vietnam. Well, Unitel belongs to the same 'family' and will provide you with a very uniform and steady experience.

For travelers visiting Laos, Unitel is a solid option if you are looking for a prepaid SIM with cost-effective data packages.

If you plan to live for a few months/years in Laos, Unitel also offers Fiber to the Home (FTTH) services. Unitel's home broadband is cheap, stable and very fast. It is definitely a solution to consider if you are a digital nomad looking for a steady Internet connection. The installation will take a few days, and there is no annual commitment.

ETL

ETL is another mobile operator in Laos which is backed by Chinese investment. The company was founded in 2003 and has since become one of the major players in the telecommunications industry in Laos, competing with other major providers such as Lao Telecom and Unitel Lao. ETL Lao has invested in building network infrastructure in Laos and has expanded its coverage to reach more customers in rural areas. The company is committed to providing affordable and reliable telecommunications services to its customers in Laos, and it continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the changing needs of its customers.

The operator is small compared to Unitel and Lao Telecom, but its service is decent. That being said, the coverage may be a bit limited and not fit your need if you wish to travel off the beaten tracks.

Mobile Shop in Vientiane, Laos

Best Telecom

Best Telecom operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on the ETL network, which means it shares the same infrastructure. However, Best is currently constructing its own 4G network. They only offer postpaid SIM cards, which may not be as convenient as the other options, but their customer service is excellent. Additionally, they excel in providing fixed broadband services such as FTTH.

TPLUS

TPLUS, formerly known as Beeline, was acquired by Lao Telecom and has transitioned to operate as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on the Lao Telecom (LTC) network. TPLUS primarily targets young local residents of Laos, and its services are similar to those of Lao Telecom. While TPLUS may not have the same level of brand recognition as Lao Telecom or Unitel, it offers competitive mobile packages and has a growing customer base. As an MVNO, TPLUS can offer its services at lower prices than traditional telecom providers, making it an attractive option for those seeking affordable mobile services in Laos.

What is the most affordable mobile operator in Laos?

The answer to this question is: it depends. It will vary based on your usage and the duration of the package you will subscribe to. You can visit our recent article Mobile Data Plans in Laos 2022 and find out more about the current package offering for each mobile operator.

TL;DR - What is the top Prepaid SIM Card for my trip to Laos in 2023?

If you're planning a trip to Laos in 2023 and wondering which prepaid SIM card to choose, we recommend going with either Unitel or Lao Telecom, or even purchasing both if you have a dual SIM phone. This will ensure that you're always connected while exploring Laos. Fortunately, mobile services in Laos are quite affordable, so investing in two local SIM cards won't break the bank.

If you want to save time and trouble, consider ordering your prepaid SIM Card online through our website. We deliver to your hotel door on the day of your arrival in Laos. This way, you will avoid all the hassle of activating your SIM Card, topping up, and registering your package, and we will support you for the duration of your trip!