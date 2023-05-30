Laos’ Thriving E-Commerce Scene: A Guide for Newcomers

Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia with a population of about 7 million people. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with an average annual GDP growth rate of 6.5% from 2010 to 20201. Despite its relatively low internet penetration rate of 48.4%2, Laos has seen a remarkable development of e-commerce in recent years, thanks to the increasing use of smartphones, social media, and online payment methods.

According to ecommerceDB.com, Laos is the 99th largest market for e-commerce with a predicted revenue of US$746.7 million by 2023, placing it ahead of Georgia. Revenue is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 14.2%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$1,270.1 million by 2027.

The largest segment of e-commerce in Laos is Electronics & Media, which accounts for 29.9% of the total e-commerce market in Laos and is predicted to reach US$223.4 million by 2023. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the e-commerce market in Laos is expected to amount to US$296.10 by 20233.

If you are new to online shopping in Laos, you might be wondering what are the best e-commerce platforms to use, what are their features, and how to make your online shopping experience successful and enjoyable. In this blog post, we will introduce you to some of the most popular e-commerce platforms in Laos, their features, and tips for successful online shopping.

Buylao

Buylao is one of the leading e-commerce websites in Laos, offering a wide range of products and services such as electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances, furniture, books, travel, and more. Buylao has a user-friendly interface that allows you to browse products by categories, brands, prices, ratings, and reviews. You can also use the search function to find what you are looking for quickly and easily.

Buylao accepts various payment methods such as cash on delivery, bank transfer, credit card, QR code, and e-wallet. You can also choose from different delivery options such as standard delivery, express delivery, or self-pickup. Buylao has a customer service team that is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues you might have.

Buylao also has a mobile app that you can download for free on Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to shop anytime and anywhere with your smartphone. You can also get access to exclusive deals and discounts on the app.

Shopping-D

Shopping-D is another popular e-commerce website in Laos that specializes in fashion and beauty products. Shopping-D offers a variety of products from local and international brands such as Adidas, Nike, Zara, H&M, Maybelline, L’Oreal, and more. Shopping-D has a stylish and modern design that makes it easy to navigate and find what you want.

Shopping-D accepts payment methods such as cash on delivery, bank transfer, credit card, QR code, and e-wallet. You can also choose from different delivery options such as standard delivery or express delivery. Shopping-D has a customer service team that is available from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to help you with any inquiries or problems.

Shopping-D also has a mobile app that you can download for free on Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to shop on the go with your smartphone. You can also get access to special offers and promotions on the app.

Olaa

Olaa is an innovative e-commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers through social media. Olaa allows you to create your own online store on Facebook or Instagram and sell your products or services to your followers or friends. Olaa also helps you manage your orders, payments, inventory, and delivery through its platform.

Olaa accepts payment methods such as cash on delivery, bank transfer, credit card, QR code, and e-wallet. You can also choose from different delivery options such as standard delivery or express delivery. Olaa has a customer service team that is available from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm to support you with any issues or feedback.

Olaa also has a mobile app that you can download for free on Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to create and manage your online store with your smartphone. You can also get access to useful tips and insights on how to grow your online business with Olaa.

Bydala

Bydala is a unique e-commerce platform that focuses on local products and services in Laos. Bydala offers a range of products such as handicrafts, souvenirs, organic food, coffee, tea, spices, cosmetics, and more. Bydala also offers services such as tours, activities, car rentals, hotels, and more. Bydala aims to promote the culture and heritage of Laos through its platform.

Bydala accepts payment methods such as cash on delivery, bank transfer, credit card, QR code, and e-wallet. You can also choose from different delivery options such as standard delivery or express delivery. Bydala has a customer service team that is available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to assist you with any questions or concerns.

Bydala also has a mobile app that you can download for free on Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to shop for local products and services with your smartphone. You can also get access to exclusive deals and discounts on the app.

One-X Lao

Onex Lao is an e-commerce platform that is integrated with BCEL One app, the leading mobile banking app in Laos. Onex Lao aims to power the digitalization of the retail economy in Laos, while providing access to affordable and quality goods for all. Onex Lao enables merchants to easily create and manage their online stores on Facebook or Instagram and sell their products or services to their followers or friends. Onex Lao also helps merchants with order management, payment processing, inventory management, delivery management, and customer service. Onex Lao also offers a simple, safe and comprehensive e-commerce experience for local and international consumers. Onex Lao was launched in 2022 as a joint venture between BCEL Bank and Best Telecom Lao.

Tips for Successful Online Shopping in Laos

Online shopping in Laos can be fun and convenient, but it also requires some caution and preparation. Here are some tips to help you make your online shopping experience successful and enjoyable:

Compare prices and quality of different products and platforms before making a purchase. You can use tools such as Google Shopping or Priceza to compare prices and features of different products and platforms.

Read reviews and ratings of products and sellers before making a purchase. You can use platforms such as Trustpilot or Facebook Reviews to read reviews and ratings of products and sellers.

Check the product details and specifications before making a purchase. You should pay attention to the product description, images, size, color, material, warranty, and return policy before making a purchase.

Check the payment methods and delivery options before making a purchase. You should choose the payment method and delivery option that suits your preference and convenience. You should also check the shipping cost, delivery time, and tracking information before making a purchase.

Keep your personal information and payment details secure when making a purchase. You should use trusted platforms and websites when making a purchase. You should also avoid clicking on suspicious links or pop-ups that might lead you to phishing sites or malware. You should also use strong passwords and antivirus software when making a purchase.

Conclusion

Laos is a country with a thriving e-commerce scene that offers many opportunities for online shoppers. Whether you are looking for fashion, beauty, electronics, home appliances, furniture, books, travel, or more, you can find it online in Laos with ease and convenience. You just need to know what are the best e-commerce platforms to use, what are their features, and how to make your online shopping experience successful and enjoyable.

We hope this blog post has given you some useful information and tips on online shopping in Laos. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to leave us a comment below.

Happy shopping!