How to Book Train Tickets in Laos with LCR App

Laos is a landlocked Southeast Asian country recognized for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture, and friendly people. If you are considering a trip to Laos, using the train is one of the greatest ways to see the nation. Laos has a modern and efficient railway network that connects Vientiane, the capital, to other major cities and tourist sites such as Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng, Muang Xay, and Boten. While riding pleasantly and safely on high-speed or regular trains, you can enjoy scenic views of the mountains, rivers, woods, and villages along the way.

But how does one go about booking railway tickets in Laos? The solution is straightforward: utilize the LCR app. LCR stands for Laos-China Railway, the joint venture that operates Laos' railway services. The LCR app is the official mobile phone ticketing application software created by LCR, allowing you to easily and conveniently book rail tickets in Laos.

Benefits of Using LCR App

The LCR app has many benefits that make it the best choice for booking train tickets in Laos. Here are some of them:

You can search for train schedules, availability, and prices on the app, and compare different options to find the best one for your travel needs.

You can reserve your seats online, and pay securely with your credit card or other payment methods.

You can change or cancel your tickets on the app, and get a refund according to the cancellation policy.

You can check your order status and ticket details on the app, and access your electronic tickets anytime and anywhere.

You can manage your frequent contacts and personal data on the app, and save time and hassle when booking tickets for yourself or others.

You can get customer support and feedback on the app, and contact LCR staff if you have any questions or issues.

How to Use LCR App

Using the LCR app is easy and straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:

Download the LCR app from Google Play Store or scan the QR code on LCR website.

Register an account on the app with your email address and password.

Verify your account with a local phone number in Laos. This is a mandatory step to ensure your identity and security. If you don’t have a local phone number in Laos, you can order one from our store, where we offer affordable and reliable SIM cards for travelers.

Log in to your account on the app, and start booking your train tickets in Laos.

The payment methods accepted by LCR app are: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), WeChat, Alipay, Visa, BCEL One

Conclusion

The LCR app is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to travel by train in Laos. It offers a convenient, efficient, and fast way to book train tickets in Laos, and enjoy the amazing railway experience in this beautiful country. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Laos by train with LCR app. Download it now and book your tickets today!