How to Get a Visa for Laos and How Much Does It Cost?

Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, known for its stunning natural scenery, rich culture, and friendly people. If you are planning to visit this beautiful country, you may wonder how to get a visa for Laos and how much does it cost. In this article, we will answer these questions and provide you with some useful tips and information.

Do You Need a Visa to Visit Laos?

The answer depends on your nationality and the duration of your stay. If you are a citizen of one of the following countries, you do not need a visa to enter Laos for the specified period:

Brunei (14 days)

Cambodia (30 days)

Indonesia (30 days)

Japan (15 days)

Luxemburg (15 days)

Malaysia (30 days)

Mongolia (30 days)

Myanmar (14 days)

Philippines (30 days)

Russia (15 days)

Singapore (30 days)

South Korea (15 days)

Switzerland (15 days)

Thailand (30 days)

Vietnam (30 days)

If you are not a citizen of one of these countries, or you want to stay longer than the maximum duration allowed, you will need to apply for a visa to visit Laos.

What Are the Types of Laos Visas?

There are three main types of visas that you can apply for to visit Laos:

Visa on Arrival (VOA): This is the most convenient and popular option for most travelers. You can get a VOA at any international airport or border crossing in Laos, by filling out an application form, providing two passport-sized photos, and paying the visa fee in cash. The VOA is valid for a single entry of up to 30 days and can be extended once for another 30 days.

E-Visa: This is an online option that allows you to apply for a visa before your arrival in Laos. You need to fill out an online application form, upload the required documents, pay the visa fee online, and receive an e-visa approval letter by email. You can then print out the letter and present it at the designated ports of entry in Laos. The e-visa is valid for a single entry of up to 30 days and cannot be extended. The official website for Laos eVisa is: https://laoevisa.gov.la/

Embassy Visa: This is an option that requires you to apply for a visa at a Lao embassy or consulate in your country or region. You need to submit an application form, two passport-sized photos, your passport, and other supporting documents, and pay the visa fee. The embassy visa can be valid for a single or multiple entries, depending on your purpose and duration of stay.

How Much Does a Laos Visa Cost?

The cost of a Laos visa varies depending on your nationality and the type of visa you choose. Here are some examples of the visa fees for different countries and visas:

Country VOA Fee E-Visa Fee Embassy Visa Fee USA $35 $36.99 $50 UK $35 $36.99 $50 Canada $42 $43.99 $57 India $40 $41.99 $55 China $20 $21.99 $35

Note that these fees are subject to change and may vary depending on the exchange rate and other factors. You should always check the official website of the Lao government or the Lao embassy or consulate in your country for the latest information.

What Are Some Tips and Tricks for Getting a Laos Visa?

Here are some tips and tricks that can help you get a Laos visa smoothly and easily:

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Laos and has at least two blank pages.

Prepare two passport-sized photos with a light background that follow the photo specifications.

Have enough cash in US dollars or Thai baht to pay the visa fee. There may not be an ATM or currency exchange service at the port of entry.

If you choose the VOA option, download and fill out the application form in advance to save time at the immigration counter.

If you choose the e-visa option, apply at least three working days before your arrival in Laos and print out the e-visa approval letter.

If you choose the embassy visa option, apply well in advance and check the processing time and requirements with the embassy or consulate.

Keep your visa and passport with you at all times during your stay in Laos.

If you want to extend your visa, visit the immigration office in Vientiane or Luang Prabang before your visa expires and pay the extension fee.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given you a clear overview of how to get a visa for Laos and how much does it cost. Laos is a wonderful country to explore and experience, and getting a visa is not too difficult or expensive. Just follow the steps and tips above, and you will be ready to enjoy your trip to Laos. Have a great time!

Useful Resources about Getting a Visa for Laos