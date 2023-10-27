USSD Codes in Laos: A Complete Guide for All Mobile Operators (2026)

If you are living or traveling in Laos, you may need to use USSD codes to access various services from your mobile operator. USSD codes are short codes that you dial on your phone to perform different tasks, such as checking your balance, recharging your credit, activating a data plan, or contacting customer service. In this article, we will show you how to use USSD codes in Laos for all the four mobile operators: ETL, Lao Telecom, Unitel, and TPLUS. We will also explain what each USSD code does and how to find the best deals for your needs. By the end of this article, you will be able to use USSD codes in Laos like a pro. Let’s get started!

What is a USSD Code, and why do I need it?

A USSD code is a short code that you dial on your phone to access various services and information from your mobile operator or other providers. USSD stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, and it is a communication protocol that creates a real-time connection between your phone and a server.

USSD codes can be handy to know because they are fast, convenient, and do not require an internet connection or a mobile app. You can use USSD codes to do things like check your balance, recharge your credit, activate a data plan, contact customer service, and more USSD codes are also useful for older phones that do not support apps or have limited storage space.

To use a USSD code, you just need to dial it on your phone’s keypad and press the call button. Some codes will run automatically, while others will show you a text-based menu that you can navigate with your keypad USSD codes usually start with an asterisk (*) or a hashtag (#) and end with a hashtag (#). For example, *#06# is a common USSD code that displays your phone’s IMEI number.

Different mobile operators and providers have different USSD codes for their services. You can find out the USSD codes for your operator by checking their website, calling their customer service, or searching online.

USSD Function ETL Lao Telecom Unitel TPLUS Check Balance *310# *122# *110# *122# Find Number *311# *110# *110# *110# Credit Recharge *311# *123# *123# *123# Data Plan *312# *122# *209# *209# Call Centre/Help Desk *300# 101 109 109 Popular USSD Codes for Mobile Operators in Laos

I hope you enjoyed this article and learned how to use USSD codes in Laos for all the mobile operators. USSD codes are very handy and convenient to access various services from your phone. They can save you time, money, and hassle when you need to check your balance, recharge your credit, activate a data plan, or contact customer service.

Now, we want to hear from you.

Are you looking for other USSD codes that we did not mention in this article? Do you know any other USSD codes that are useful for mobile users in Laos?

Do you have any questions or feedback about the USSD codes we shared?

Feel free to leave a comment below and let us know.

For a deeper look at how local eSIMs compare to regional roaming plans — including privacy, latency, and local app access — read our full guide: How to Choose an eSIM for Laos: Local vs Regional Roaming (2026).

For a full comparison of all internet providers in Laos — including mobile data, fiber, and eSIM options — see our guide: Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026).

Stay Connected in Laos — Get an eSIM Before You Arrive

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We would love to hear from you and help you out. Thank you for reading and happy dialing!