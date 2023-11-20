Laos Travel Covid: What You Need to Know Before You Go

Laos is a beautiful and diverse country in Southeast Asia, with stunning natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, and friendly people. However, like many other countries in the world, Laos has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has posed some challenges and risks for travelers. If you are planning to visit Laos in the near future, here are some things you need to know before you go.

The Current Situation of the Pandemic in Laos

As of April 6, 2023, Laos has reported a total of 2,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,131 recoveries and 4 deaths. In 2020, the government imposed a lockdown in Vientiane and some other provinces, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, closing non-essential businesses and public places, and banning gatherings and events.

The government has also launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, aiming to vaccinate at least 50% of the population by the end of 2023. The vaccines used in Laos are mainly donated by China, Russia, and India, and include Sinopharm, Sputnik V, and Covaxin. As of April 6, 2023, more than 1.2 million doses of vaccines have been administered, covering about 16% of the population.

The Travel Restrictions and Requirements for Laos

Laos suspended all international flights and land border crossings in March 2020, except for humanitarian and essential purposes. Only Lao citizens, foreign diplomats, and authorized foreigners with valid visas and work permits were able to enter the country, subject to strict health screening and quarantine measures.

As of today (November 2023), all travel restrictions have been lifted. There is no vaccination mandate in Laos as well as no health check upon arrival.

The Health and Safety Guidelines for Traveling in Laos

Traveling within Laos is possible, and not subject to any limitation.

All the attractions and activities in Laos are currently open, such as temples, museums, markets, festivals, and tours. Travelers are advised to check the availability and the operating hours of the places they want to visit, and book in advance if possible. They are also encouraged to support the local economy and communities by choosing local products and services, and respecting the local culture and customs.

The Tips and Advice for Traveling to Laos After the Pandemic

Traveling to Laos during the pandemic is easy, rewarding and enjoyable, if you prepare well and follow the rules. Here are some tips and advice to help you plan and enjoy your trip to Laos:

Check the latest travel advisory and information for Laos from reliable sources, such as the Lao government website, the World Health Organization website, and your own country’s embassy or consulate in Laos.

Make sure you have all the documents and requirements for entering and traveling in Laos, such as your passport, visa, work permit, travel history form, confirmation letter, and travel permit. Keep copies of your documents in case of loss or damage, and have them ready to show at the airport and the checkpoints.

Pack wisely and bring everything you need for your trip, such as your personal items, medications, and travel essentials. You may not be able to find or buy some of these items in Laos, especially in remote areas, so it is better to be prepared and self-sufficient.

Be respectful and cooperative with the local authorities, who are doing their best to protect you. Follow their instructions and comply with their requests, and do not argue or complain. If you have any questions or concerns, ask politely and patiently, and listen carefully to their answers.

Be responsible and considerate of yourself and others, and do not take any unnecessary risks or actions that may endanger your health or the health of others. If you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, inform the hotel staff or the health authorities immediately, and seek medical attention. Do not travel or interact with others if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Be positive and optimistic, and enjoy your trip to Laos. Laos is a wonderful country with a lot to offer, and you can still have a great time there, despite the pandemic. Appreciate the beauty and the diversity of the country, learn from the culture and the history of the people, and make some unforgettable memories and connections.

I hope this article helps you with your laos travel post-covid time. Have a safe and happy trip!