Laos Travel Itinerary: How to Spend 15 Days (2 weeks) in the Land of a Million Elephants

Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia that offers a rich and diverse travel experience. From its cultural and historical heritage to its natural and scenic beauty, Laos has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or culture, you will find it in Laos.

In this article, we will show you how to spend 15 days (2 weeks) in Laos, covering the main highlights of the country. We will also give you some tips on how to plan your trip, how much it will cost, and when is the best time to visit Laos.

Overview of the 15-Day Laos Travel Itinerary

This itinerary is designed for travelers who want to see the best of Laos in a relatively short time. It covers the following destinations:

Luang Prabang: The former royal capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its temples, colonial buildings, and night market.

Nong Khiaw: A small town on the Nam Ou River, surrounded by stunning karst mountains, rice fields, and ethnic villages.

Luang Namtha: The capital of the northernmost province, a hub for ecotourism and adventure activities, such as trekking, cycling, kayaking, and rafting.

Phonsavan: The capital of Xieng Khouang Province, famous for its mysterious Plain of Jars, where hundreds of stone jars are scattered across the landscape.

Vang Vieng: A town between Phonsavan and Vientiane, famous for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, such as tubing, kayaking, caving, and rock climbing.

Vientiane: The capital and largest city of Laos, a mix of old and new, with its French colonial architecture, Buddhist temples, and modern buildings.

Pakse: The capital of Champasak Province in southern Laos, a gateway to some of the most impressive attractions in the region, such as the Bolaven Plateau, the Wat Phu Temple, and the Si Phan Don Islands.

Si Phan Don: Also known as the Four Thousand Islands, a group of islands that lie in the Mekong River near the border with Cambodia, offering a glimpse of the rural and peaceful life of Laos.

Here is a summary of the itinerary, with the number of days and nights spent in each destination:

Destination Days Nights Luang Prabang 2 2 Nong Khiaw 1 1 Luang Namtha 2 2 Phonsavan 2 2 Vang Vieng 2 2 Vientiane 1 1 Pakse 1 1 Si Phan Don 2 2 Pakse 1 0

You can start this itinerary from either Luang Prabang or Pakse, depending on your flight availability and preference. You can also modify this itinerary according to your interests, budget, and time.

Detailed Breakdown of the 15-Day (2 weeks) Laos Travel Itinerary

Day 1: Arrive in Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang is one of the most charming and culturally rich cities in Laos. It was the former royal capital of the Lan Xang Kingdom, which ruled Laos from the 14th to the 18th century. Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with more than 30 temples, colonial buildings, and a vibrant night market.

After arriving at the airport, you can take a taxi or a tuk-tuk to your hotel in the city center. Depending on your arrival time, you can spend the rest of the day exploring the city on foot or by bicycle. Some of the highlights include:

Wat Xieng Thong : The most beautiful and important temple in Luang Prabang, dating back to the 16th century. It features a stunning golden facade, a mosaic of the tree of life, and a royal funeral chariot.

: The most beautiful and important temple in Luang Prabang, dating back to the 16th century. It features a stunning golden facade, a mosaic of the tree of life, and a royal funeral chariot. Royal Palace Museum : The former residence of the Lao royal family, built in 1904 by the French. It displays various artifacts, paintings, and gifts from foreign countries. You can also see the Phra Bang, the sacred Buddha image that gave the city its name.

: The former residence of the Lao royal family, built in 1904 by the French. It displays various artifacts, paintings, and gifts from foreign countries. You can also see the Phra Bang, the sacred Buddha image that gave the city its name. Mount Phousi : A hill in the center of the city, offering panoramic views of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers, the city, and the surrounding mountains. You can climb up the 300 steps to the top, where there is a small temple and a golden stupa. It is a popular spot to watch the sunset or the sunrise.

: A hill in the center of the city, offering panoramic views of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers, the city, and the surrounding mountains. You can climb up the 300 steps to the top, where there is a small temple and a golden stupa. It is a popular spot to watch the sunset or the sunrise. Night Market: A daily market that opens from 5 pm to 10 pm along Sisavangvong Road. You can find a variety of handicrafts, souvenirs, clothes, and street food. It is a great place to mingle with the locals and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Day 2: Explore Luang Prabang

On your second day in Luang Prabang, you can continue to discover the city’s attractions and culture. Some of the activities you can do are:

Alms Giving Ceremony : A traditional Buddhist ritual that takes place every morning at dawn, where hundreds of monks walk in a procession along the streets to collect alms from the faithful. You can join the ceremony as a spectator or a participant, but make sure to dress modestly and respectfully.

: A traditional Buddhist ritual that takes place every morning at dawn, where hundreds of monks walk in a procession along the streets to collect alms from the faithful. You can join the ceremony as a spectator or a participant, but make sure to dress modestly and respectfully. Kuang Si Waterfall : A stunning waterfall located about 29 km south of Luang Prabang. You can take a tuk-tuk, a minivan, or a motorbike to get there. The waterfall has several tiers of turquoise pools, where you can swim, relax, or picnic. There is also a bear rescue center and a butterfly park nearby.

: A stunning waterfall located about 29 km south of Luang Prabang. You can take a tuk-tuk, a minivan, or a motorbike to get there. The waterfall has several tiers of turquoise pools, where you can swim, relax, or picnic. There is also a bear rescue center and a butterfly park nearby. Cooking Class : A fun and delicious way to learn more about the Lao cuisine and culture. You can join a cooking class at one of the many restaurants or schools in Luang Prabang. You will learn how to prepare some of the local dishes, such as laap, sticky rice, and papaya salad. You will also get to visit a local market and taste your own creations.

: A fun and delicious way to learn more about the Lao cuisine and culture. You can join a cooking class at one of the many restaurants or schools in Luang Prabang. You will learn how to prepare some of the local dishes, such as laap, sticky rice, and papaya salad. You will also get to visit a local market and taste your own creations. Mekong River Cruise: A relaxing and scenic way to enjoy the beauty of the Mekong River, the lifeline of Laos. You can take a boat trip from Luang Prabang to the Pak Ou Caves, where you can see thousands of Buddha statues inside the limestone caves. You can also stop at some of the villages along the way, such as Ban Xang Hai, where they make rice wine.

Day 3: Travel to Nong Khiaw

On your third day, you will leave Luang Prabang and head to Nong Khiaw, a small town on the Nam Ou River, about 150 km north of Luang Prabang. You can take a bus, a minivan, or a boat to get there. The journey will take about 3 to 4 hours, depending on the mode of transportation and the road conditions.

Nong Khiaw is a tranquil and picturesque place, surrounded by stunning karst mountains, rice fields, and ethnic villages. You can spend the afternoon relaxing by the river, enjoying the views, or exploring the town. Some of the things you can do are:

Nong Khiaw Bridge : A suspension bridge that crosses the Nam Ou River, connecting the two sides of the town. It offers a great view of the river and the mountains. You can walk or bike across the bridge, or watch the sunset from there.

: A suspension bridge that crosses the Nam Ou River, connecting the two sides of the town. It offers a great view of the river and the mountains. You can walk or bike across the bridge, or watch the sunset from there. Nong Khiaw Viewpoint : A viewpoint that overlooks the town and the valley, located about 2 km from the bridge. You can hike up to the viewpoint, which takes about 1 to 2 hours, depending on your fitness level. The trail is steep and slippery, so make sure to wear proper shoes and bring water. The view from the top is worth the effort, especially at sunrise or sunset.

: A viewpoint that overlooks the town and the valley, located about 2 km from the bridge. You can hike up to the viewpoint, which takes about 1 to 2 hours, depending on your fitness level. The trail is steep and slippery, so make sure to wear proper shoes and bring water. The view from the top is worth the effort, especially at sunrise or sunset. Pha Tok Caves: A series of caves that were used as a shelter by the locals during the Indochina War, when the town was bombed by the Americans. You can visit the caves, which are about 2 km from the town, and learn more about the history and the life of the people during that time. You can also see some stalactites, stalagmites, and Buddha images inside the caves.

Day 4: Explore Nong Khiaw

On your fourth day, you can enjoy more of the natural and cultural attractions of Nong Khiaw and its surroundings. Some of the activities you can do are:

Kayaking : A fun and adventurous way to explore the Nam Ou River and its tributaries. You can rent a kayak from one of the tour operators in the town, or join a guided tour. You will paddle along the river, passing by limestone cliffs, waterfalls, caves, and villages. You can also stop for swimming, fishing, or picnicking along the way.

: A fun and adventurous way to explore the Nam Ou River and its tributaries. You can rent a kayak from one of the tour operators in the town, or join a guided tour. You will paddle along the river, passing by limestone cliffs, waterfalls, caves, and villages. You can also stop for swimming, fishing, or picnicking along the way. Trekking : A rewarding and immersive way to experience the rural and ethnic life of Laos. You can join a trekking tour from one of the tour operators in the town, or hire a local guide. You will hike through the jungle, mountains, and rice fields, visiting some of the ethnic minority villages, such as the Hmong, Khmu, and Lao Loum. You will learn about their culture, traditions, and livelihoods, and maybe even stay overnight in a homestay.

: A rewarding and immersive way to experience the rural and ethnic life of Laos. You can join a trekking tour from one of the tour operators in the town, or hire a local guide. You will hike through the jungle, mountains, and rice fields, visiting some of the ethnic minority villages, such as the Hmong, Khmu, and Lao Loum. You will learn about their culture, traditions, and livelihoods, and maybe even stay overnight in a homestay. Cycling: A relaxing and scenic way to discover the countryside and the nearby attractions. You can rent a bicycle from one of the shops in the town, or join a cycling tour. You will ride along the roads and trails, enjoying the views and the fresh air. You can also visit some of the places of interest, such as the Ban Sop Jam weaving village, the Ban Na Yang pottery village, or the Tad Mork waterfall.

Day 5: Travel to Luang Namtha

On your fifth day, you will travel to Luang Namtha, the capital of the northernmost province of Laos, about 200 km northwest of Nong Khiaw. You can take a bus or a minivan to get there, which will take about 4 to 5 hours.

Luang Namtha is a hub for ecotourism and adventure activities, such as trekking, cycling, kayaking, and rafting. It is also home to many ethnic groups, such as the Akha, Tai Dam, Tai Lue, and Lanten. You can spend the afternoon exploring the town and its surroundings. Some of the things you can do are:

Luang Namtha Museum : A small but informative museum that showcases the history, culture, and biodiversity of the province. You can see exhibits on the ethnic groups, the wildlife, the handicrafts, and the archaeological sites. You can also learn about the conservation and development projects in the area.

: A small but informative museum that showcases the history, culture, and biodiversity of the province. You can see exhibits on the ethnic groups, the wildlife, the handicrafts, and the archaeological sites. You can also learn about the conservation and development projects in the area. Luang Namtha Night Market : A lively and colorful market that opens every evening near the bus station. You can find a variety of goods, such as clothes, accessories, souvenirs, and electronics. You can also sample some of the local delicacies, such as grilled fish, sticky rice, and bamboo shoots.

: A lively and colorful market that opens every evening near the bus station. You can find a variety of goods, such as clothes, accessories, souvenirs, and electronics. You can also sample some of the local delicacies, such as grilled fish, sticky rice, and bamboo shoots. Luang Namtha Stupa: A golden stupa that stands on a hill overlooking the town. It is a symbol of the town and a place of worship for the locals. You can climb up the stairs to the top, where you can see a panoramic view of the town and the mountains. You can also see some Buddha statues and relics inside the stupa.

Day 6: Explore Luang Namtha

On your sixth day, you can enjoy some of the adventure activities that Luang Namtha has to offer. You can join a tour from one of the many tour operators in the town, or arrange your own trip. Some of the activities you can do are:

Trekking : A popular and exciting way to explore the nature and the culture of Luang Namtha. You can choose from different trekking routes, depending on your fitness level, preference, and budget. You will hike through the forests, mountains, and rivers, visiting some of the ethnic villages and the Nam Ha National Protected Area. You will see some of the wildlife, such as monkeys, birds, and butterflies. You will also learn about the traditional and sustainable ways of living of the villagers, and maybe even stay overnight in a homestay or a jungle camp.

: A popular and exciting way to explore the nature and the culture of Luang Namtha. You can choose from different trekking routes, depending on your fitness level, preference, and budget. You will hike through the forests, mountains, and rivers, visiting some of the ethnic villages and the Nam Ha National Protected Area. You will see some of the wildlife, such as monkeys, birds, and butterflies. You will also learn about the traditional and sustainable ways of living of the villagers, and maybe even stay overnight in a homestay or a jungle camp. Cycling : A fun and eco-friendly way to discover the countryside and the nearby attractions. You can rent a bicycle from one of the shops in the town, or join a cycling tour. You will ride along the roads and trails, enjoying the views and the fresh air. You can also visit some of the places of interest, such as the Ban Nam Dee waterfall, the Ban Pieng Ngam pottery village, or the Muang Sing historical park.

: A fun and eco-friendly way to discover the countryside and the nearby attractions. You can rent a bicycle from one of the shops in the town, or join a cycling tour. You will ride along the roads and trails, enjoying the views and the fresh air. You can also visit some of the places of interest, such as the Ban Nam Dee waterfall, the Ban Pieng Ngam pottery village, or the Muang Sing historical park. Kayaking or Rafting: A thrilling and adventurous way to experience the rivers and the rapids of Luang Namtha. You can rent a kayak or a raft from one of the tour operators in the town, or join a guided tour. You will paddle along the Nam Tha or the Nam Ha river, passing by limestone cliffs, waterfalls, caves, and villages. You can also stop for swimming, fishing, or picnicking along the way.

Day 7: Travel to Phonsavan

On your seventh day, you will travel to Phonsavan, the capital of Xieng Khouang Province, about 300 km southeast of Luang Namtha. You can take a bus or a minivan to get there, which will take about 7 to 8 hours.

Phonsavan is famous for its mysterious Plain of Jars, where hundreds of stone jars are scattered across the landscape. The origin and purpose of the jars are still unknown, but some theories suggest that they were used for burial, storage, or ritual ceremonies. The jars date back to the Iron Age, between 500 BC and 500 AD.

You can spend the afternoon visiting the Plain of Jars, which has three main sites, each with different sizes and shapes of jars. You can also see some bomb craters, trenches, and caves that were used during the Indochina War, when the area was heavily bombed by the Americans. You can hire a guide or a driver to take you to the sites, or join a tour from one of the tour operators in the town.

Day 8: Explore Phonsavan

On your eighth day, you can explore more of the attractions and the culture of Phonsavan and its surroundings. Some of the things you can do are:

Muang Khoun : The former capital of Xieng Khouang Province, located about 30 km south of Phonsavan. It was once a prosperous and beautiful city, with many temples, stupas, and statues. However, it was almost completely destroyed by the American bombing during the Indochina War. You can visit the ruins of some of the historical and religious monuments, such as the Wat Phia Wat, the That Foun, and the That Chomphet.

: The former capital of Xieng Khouang Province, located about 30 km south of Phonsavan. It was once a prosperous and beautiful city, with many temples, stupas, and statues. However, it was almost completely destroyed by the American bombing during the Indochina War. You can visit the ruins of some of the historical and religious monuments, such as the Wat Phia Wat, the That Foun, and the That Chomphet. Hmong Village : A village of the Hmong ethnic group, located about 15 km north of Phonsavan. You can visit the village and learn more about the Hmong culture, traditions, and livelihoods. You can see their houses, their farms, their handicrafts, and their costumes. You can also interact with the villagers and maybe even join them for a meal or a celebration.

: A village of the Hmong ethnic group, located about 15 km north of Phonsavan. You can visit the village and learn more about the Hmong culture, traditions, and livelihoods. You can see their houses, their farms, their handicrafts, and their costumes. You can also interact with the villagers and maybe even join them for a meal or a celebration. Hot Springs: A natural hot spring, located about 50 km east of Phonsavan. You can take a dip in the hot water, which is said to have healing and relaxing properties. You can also enjoy the scenery and the tranquility of the place. You can rent a motorbike or a car to get there, or join a tour from one of the tour operators in the town.

Day 9: Travel to Vang Vieng

On your ninth day, you will travel to Vang Vieng, a town between Phonsavan and Vientiane, about 250 km southwest of Phonsavan. You can take a bus or a minivan to get there, which will take about 5 to 6 hours.

Vang Vieng is famous for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, such as tubing, kayaking, caving, and rock climbing. It is also known for its party scene, with many bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. You can spend the afternoon enjoying the town and its surroundings. Some of the things you can do are:

Tubing : A fun and popular way to enjoy the Nam Song River, which flows through the town. You can rent a tube from one of the shops in the town, and float down the river, enjoying the views of the mountains, the fields, and the bridges. You can also stop at some of the bars along the way, where you can drink, dance, and play games.

: A fun and popular way to enjoy the Nam Song River, which flows through the town. You can rent a tube from one of the shops in the town, and float down the river, enjoying the views of the mountains, the fields, and the bridges. You can also stop at some of the bars along the way, where you can drink, dance, and play games. Kayaking : A more active and adventurous way to explore the Nam Song River and its tributaries. You can rent a kayak from one of the tour operators in the town, or join a guided tour. You will paddle along the river, passing by limestone cliffs, waterfalls, caves, and villages. You can also stop for swimming, fishing, or picnicking along the way.

: A more active and adventurous way to explore the Nam Song River and its tributaries. You can rent a kayak from one of the tour operators in the town, or join a guided tour. You will paddle along the river, passing by limestone cliffs, waterfalls, caves, and villages. You can also stop for swimming, fishing, or picnicking along the way. Caving: A thrilling and exciting way to discover the underground world of Vang Vieng. You can visit some of the caves in the area, such as the Tham Phu Kham, the Tham Chang, the Tham Nam, and the Tham Xang. You can see some of the stalactites, stalagmites, and Buddha images inside the caves. You can also swim, slide, or zip-line in some of the caves.

Day 10: Explore Vang Vieng

On your tenth day, you can enjoy more of the nature and the culture of Vang Vieng and its surroundings. Some of the things you can do are:

Rock Climbing : A challenging and rewarding way to test your skills and strength on the limestone cliffs of Vang Vieng. You can rent the equipment and hire a guide from one of the climbing centers in the town, or join a climbing tour. You can choose from different routes and levels of difficulty, depending on your experience and preference. You will enjoy the views and the adrenaline rush as you climb up the rocks.

: A challenging and rewarding way to test your skills and strength on the limestone cliffs of Vang Vieng. You can rent the equipment and hire a guide from one of the climbing centers in the town, or join a climbing tour. You can choose from different routes and levels of difficulty, depending on your experience and preference. You will enjoy the views and the adrenaline rush as you climb up the rocks. Blue Lagoon : A natural pool of clear and blue water, located about 7 km west of Vang Vieng. You can take a tuk-tuk, a bicycle, or a motorbike to get there. You can swim, relax, or jump into the water from a tree or a platform. You can also visit the nearby Tham Phu Kham cave, where you can see a reclining Buddha statue and some stalactites and stalagmites.

: A natural pool of clear and blue water, located about 7 km west of Vang Vieng. You can take a tuk-tuk, a bicycle, or a motorbike to get there. You can swim, relax, or jump into the water from a tree or a platform. You can also visit the nearby Tham Phu Kham cave, where you can see a reclining Buddha statue and some stalactites and stalagmites. Vang Vieng Organic Farm: A farm that promotes organic farming and sustainable living, located about 4 km north of Vang Vieng. You can visit the farm and learn more about their projects and products, such as mulberry tea, goat cheese, and fruit wine. You can also volunteer at the farm, helping with the daily tasks, such as feeding the animals, harvesting the crops, or making the cheese. You can also stay overnight at the farm, in a bungalow or a dormitory.

Day 11: Travel to Vientiane

On your eleventh day, you will travel to Vientiane, the capital and largest city of Laos, about 150 km south of Vang Vieng. You can take a bus or a minivan to get there, which will take about 3 to 4 hours.

Vientiane is a mix of old and new, with its French colonial architecture, Buddhist temples, and modern buildings. It is also a cultural and political center, with many museums, monuments, and government offices. You can spend the afternoon exploring the city and its attractions. Some of the things you can do are:

Patuxai : A monument that resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, located at the end of the Lane Xang Avenue. It was built in the 1960s to commemorate the Lao people who fought for independence from France. You can climb up the stairs to the top, where you can see a panoramic view of the city and the Mekong River. You can also see some of the sculptures and murals that depict the history and culture of Laos.

: A monument that resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, located at the end of the Lane Xang Avenue. It was built in the 1960s to commemorate the Lao people who fought for independence from France. You can climb up the stairs to the top, where you can see a panoramic view of the city and the Mekong River. You can also see some of the sculptures and murals that depict the history and culture of Laos. Pha That Luang : The most important and sacred monument in Laos, located about 4 km northeast of Patuxai. It is a large golden stupa that dates back to the 16th century, although it was rebuilt several times after being damaged by wars and invasions. It is said to contain a relic of the Buddha, and it is a symbol of the Lao nation and Buddhism. You can visit the stupa and the surrounding temples, such as the Wat That Luang Neua and the Wat That Luang Tai.

: The most important and sacred monument in Laos, located about 4 km northeast of Patuxai. It is a large golden stupa that dates back to the 16th century, although it was rebuilt several times after being damaged by wars and invasions. It is said to contain a relic of the Buddha, and it is a symbol of the Lao nation and Buddhism. You can visit the stupa and the surrounding temples, such as the Wat That Luang Neua and the Wat That Luang Tai. COPE Visitor Centre: A museum and a rehabilitation center that supports the victims of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos. Laos is the most bombed country in the world, with millions of bombs dropped by the Americans during the Indochina War. Many of these bombs did not explode and are still hidden in the ground, posing a threat to the people and the environment. You can visit the center and learn more about the impact and the solutions of the UXO problem, as well as see some of the prosthetics and the artworks made by the survivors.

Day 12: Explore Vientiane

On your twelfth day, you can explore more of the attractions and the culture of Vientiane and its surroundings. Some of the things you can do are:

Wat Si Saket : The oldest temple in Vientiane, dating back to the 19th century. It is known for its thousands of Buddha statues and images, which are displayed in the cloister walls and the museum. You can see the different styles and sizes of the Buddhas, as well as some of the paintings and murals that depict the life of the Buddha and the history of Laos.

: The oldest temple in Vientiane, dating back to the 19th century. It is known for its thousands of Buddha statues and images, which are displayed in the cloister walls and the museum. You can see the different styles and sizes of the Buddhas, as well as some of the paintings and murals that depict the life of the Buddha and the history of Laos. Buddha Park : A park that contains more than 200 sculptures of Buddhist and Hindu deities, located about 25 km southeast of Vientiane. It was built in the 1950s by a monk who followed a syncretic religion that combined Buddhism and Hinduism. You can see some of the impressive and bizarre statues, such as the giant reclining Buddha, the four-armed Shiva, and the three-headed elephant. You can also enter the giant pumpkin-shaped structure, which represents hell, earth, and heaven, and climb up to the top, where you can see a view of the park and the Mekong River.

: A park that contains more than 200 sculptures of Buddhist and Hindu deities, located about 25 km southeast of Vientiane. It was built in the 1950s by a monk who followed a syncretic religion that combined Buddhism and Hinduism. You can see some of the impressive and bizarre statues, such as the giant reclining Buddha, the four-armed Shiva, and the three-headed elephant. You can also enter the giant pumpkin-shaped structure, which represents hell, earth, and heaven, and climb up to the top, where you can see a view of the park and the Mekong River. Lao National Museum: A museum that showcases the history, culture, and politics of Laos, located near the Nam Phu Fountain. It was formerly the French governor’s residence, built in 1925. You can see exhibits on the prehistoric, colonial, and modern periods of Laos, as well as some of the artifacts, photos, and documents that illustrate the events and the people of Laos.

Day 13: Travel to Pakse

On your thirteenth day, you will travel to Pakse, the capital of Champasak Province in southern Laos, about 670 km south of Vientiane. You can take a flight, a bus, or a minivan to get there, depending on your budget and time. The flight will take about an hour, while the bus or the minivan will take about 10 to 12 hours.

Pakse is a gateway to some of the most impressive attractions in the region, such as the Bolaven Plateau, the Wat Phu Temple, and the Si Phan Don Islands. You can spend the afternoon relaxing in the town, or exploring some of the nearby places. Some of the things you can do are:

Pakse Bridge : A bridge that crosses the Mekong River, connecting Pakse with the Champasak District. It is the longest bridge in Laos, with a length of 1.4 km. It offers a great view of the river and the town, especially at sunrise or sunset. You can walk or bike across the bridge, or watch the boats and the fishermen on the river.

: A bridge that crosses the Mekong River, connecting Pakse with the Champasak District. It is the longest bridge in Laos, with a length of 1.4 km. It offers a great view of the river and the town, especially at sunrise or sunset. You can walk or bike across the bridge, or watch the boats and the fishermen on the river. Wat Luang : The main temple in Pakse, located near the bridge. It is a large and ornate temple, with a golden roof, a red and white facade, and a green and yellow gate. You can visit the temple and see the Buddha statues, the paintings, and the monks. You can also join the meditation sessions or the chanting ceremonies, if you are interested.

: The main temple in Pakse, located near the bridge. It is a large and ornate temple, with a golden roof, a red and white facade, and a green and yellow gate. You can visit the temple and see the Buddha statues, the paintings, and the monks. You can also join the meditation sessions or the chanting ceremonies, if you are interested. Dao Heuang Market: The largest and busiest market in Pakse, located about 2 km south of the bridge. You can find a variety of goods, such as clothes, electronics, souvenirs, and food. You can also sample some of the local specialties, such as coffee, noodles, and grilled fish.

Day 14: Explore Pakse and Si Phan Don

On your fourteenth day, you can explore some of the attractions and the culture of Pakse and Si Phan Don. Si Phan Don, also known as the Four Thousand Islands, is a group of islands that lie in the Mekong River near the border with Cambodia. It offers a glimpse of the rural and peaceful life of Laos, as well as some of the natural and historical wonders. You can take a bus, a minivan, or a boat from Pakse to Si Phan Don, which will take about 2 to 3 hours. Some of the things you can do are:

Don Khong : The largest and most developed island in Si Phan Don, with a population of about 55,000 people. You can stay overnight on the island, in a guesthouse or a hotel, and enjoy the facilities and the services. You can also explore the island by bicycle or motorbike, visiting some of the villages, temples, and plantations. You can also see some of the colonial buildings, such as the old French port and the railway bridge.

: The largest and most developed island in Si Phan Don, with a population of about 55,000 people. You can stay overnight on the island, in a guesthouse or a hotel, and enjoy the facilities and the services. You can also explore the island by bicycle or motorbike, visiting some of the villages, temples, and plantations. You can also see some of the colonial buildings, such as the old French port and the railway bridge. Don Det and Don Khon : Two of the most popular and touristy islands in Si Phan Don, connected by a bridge. You can stay overnight on either island, in a bungalow or a hostel, and enjoy the atmosphere and the activities. You can also explore the islands by bicycle or motorbike, visiting some of the attractions, such as the Li Phi waterfall, the Khone Phapheng waterfall, the Irrawaddy dolphin spotting area, and the old French locomotive.

: Two of the most popular and touristy islands in Si Phan Don, connected by a bridge. You can stay overnight on either island, in a bungalow or a hostel, and enjoy the atmosphere and the activities. You can also explore the islands by bicycle or motorbike, visiting some of the attractions, such as the Li Phi waterfall, the Khone Phapheng waterfall, the Irrawaddy dolphin spotting area, and the old French locomotive. Wat Phu: A temple complex that dates back to the 5th century, located about 40 km south of Pakse. It was built by the Khmer Empire, which ruled most of Southeast Asia at that time. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of the oldest and most impressive temples in Laos. You can visit the temple and see the ruins of the shrines, the palaces, and the libraries. You can also see the sculptures and the carvings of the Hindu gods, such as Shiva, Vishnu, and Ganesha.

Day 15: Depart from Pakse

On your fifteenth and last day, you will depart from Pakse and end your trip in Laos. You can take a flight, a bus, or a minivan to your next destination, depending on your plan and schedule. You can also extend your stay in Pakse or Si Phan Don, if you want to enjoy more of the region.

We hope you enjoyed this Laos travel itinerary, and that it gave you some ideas and inspiration for your own trip. Laos is a beautiful and diverse country, with a lot to offer to travelers of all kinds. Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or culture, you will find it in Laos. Have a great time and a safe journey!