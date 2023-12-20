The Best Taxi Apps in Laos: How to Get Around Like a Local

Laos is a beautiful country in Southeast Asia, known for its stunning waterfalls, nature, and temples. It is also the only landlocked country in the region, but that does not mean it lacks transportation options. In fact, Laos has a variety of ways to get around, from tuk-tuks and buses to motorbikes and cars. However, if you want to enjoy the convenience, comfort, and safety of a private ride, you might want to consider using a taxi app in Laos.

Taxi apps are mobile applications that allow you to book a taxi or a car with a driver, using your smartphone. You can choose your pick-up and drop-off locations, see the estimated fare and arrival time, and pay online or in cash. Taxi apps are especially useful for travelers who want to avoid the hassle of haggling, finding a reliable driver, or getting lost in a foreign country.

But which taxi app should you use in Laos? There are several options available, but not all of them are equally good. Some have better coverage, prices, or features than others. To help you make the best choice, we have compiled a list of the best taxi apps in Laos, based on our research and experience.

LOCA

LOCA is the most well-known and popular taxi app in Laos. It is also the only licensed Laos-based ride-sharing service, which means it has the advantage of being more familiar with the local market and regulations. LOCA offers a wide range of services and vehicles, from standard cars and taxis to luxury cars and electric vehicles. LOCA also has a reputation for being eco-friendly, as it aims to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality with its EV fleet.

LOCA has transparent pricing and tracking system, a strict driver selection and verification process, and a 24/7 customer service and support team. LOCA also provides insurance coverage up to 500,000,000 LAK per trip, ensuring peace of mind for both passengers and drivers. You can pay for your ride with cash, credit card, or LOCA Wallet, which you can top up via various methods.

LOCA is available 24 hours a day, in Vientiane, Savannakhet and Luang Prabang. You can download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

Xan SM Laos

Xan SM Laos is a new taxi app in Laos, launched by a Vietnamese ride-hailing company in 2023. Xan SM Laos is the first-ever EV taxi booking service for Laos community and tourists, pioneering in riding green and embracing a high-tech, modern, and reliable transportation. Xan SM Laos uses VinFast EV, a smart electric car model from Vietnam, which offers a safe and smooth journey.

Xan SM Laos has a user-friendly interface, a fair and fixed pricing system, and a convenient payment method. You can pay for your ride with cash, credit card, or Xan SM Laos Wallet, which you can top up via the app. Xan SM Laos also has a loyalty program that rewards you with points and discounts for every ride you take.

Xan SM Laos is available 24 hours a day, anywhere in Laos. You can download the app for free from Google Play or the App Store.

indrive

indrive is an international internet aggregator of passenger, freight, and intercity transportation services. indrive is an offer-your-price service that allows you to choose a driver and offer your fare for a ride, delivery, or freight. indrive gives you the freedom and flexibility to negotiate the best deal for your needs.

indrive has a simple and sleek design, a competitive and dynamic pricing system, and a secure and easy payment method. You can pay for your ride with cash, credit card, which you can top up via the website or app. indrive also has a referral program that gives you and your friends free credits for every successful invitation.

indrive is available 24 hours a day but the number of vehicles is limited. You can download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

KOK KOK tuktuk taxi

KOK KOK tuktuk taxi is an ultimate platform for all mobility methods. From taxi to logistics, KOK KOK tuktuk taxi always provides not only economical but also sustainable mobility selections. You can just easily select the type of service that you are willing to use, and choose the mobility method, from motorbike to EV Tuk Tuk, 4 wheel cars and heavy trucks.

KOKKOK Move App

KOK KOK tuktuk taxi has a colorful and fun interface, a reasonable and flexible pricing system, and a fast and convenient payment method. You can pay for your ride with cash, credit card, or KOK KOK tuktuk taxi Wallet, which you can top up via the app. KOK KOK tuktuk taxi also has a rating system that lets you rate your driver and provide feedback for every ride you take.

KOK KOK tuktuk taxi is available 24 hours a day, anywhere in Laos. You can download the app for free from Google Play.

Why You Need a Local SIM Card in Laos

While using a taxi app in Laos can make your travel easier and more enjoyable, there is one thing you need to keep in mind: you need a local SIM card in Laos to use them. Most of the taxi apps in Laos do not allow registration or verification with an international SIM card, which means you will not be able to access their services without a local number.

Fortunately, getting a local SIM card in Laos is not difficult or expensive. You can buy a Lao SIM card from any of the four mobile network operators in the country: Unitel, Lao Telecom, TPlus, or ETL. You can find their official stores, small shops, or street vendors in most cities and towns, especially near the airports. You can also buy a SIM card online from our store Internet Laos, let us take care of all the hassle for you, and delivers SIM cards to your hotel in Laos.

Having a local SIM card in Laos will not only allow you to use the taxi apps in Laos, but also give you many other benefits. You will be able to stay connected with your friends and family, access online maps and information, book hotels and tours, and enjoy other online services and apps. You will also save money on roaming charges, which can be very expensive if you use your home SIM card in Laos.

Conclusion

Laos is a wonderful country to visit, with many attractions and experiences to offer. However, getting around in Laos can be challenging, especially if you are not familiar with the local transportation system. That is why using a taxi app in Laos can be a great solution, as it can provide you with a private, comfortable, and safe ride, wherever and whenever you need it.

However, to use a taxi app in Laos, you will need a local SIM card in Laos, as most of the apps do not accept international SIM cards. Getting a local SIM card in Laos is easy and cheap, and it will also give you many other advantages, such as low-cost mobile data, online access, and no roaming fees.

We hope this article has helped you find the best taxi app in Laos for your travel needs, and the best way to get a local SIM card in Laos. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them below. We wish you a happy and safe journey in Laos!