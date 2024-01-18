Laos named top budget paradise by Australian media
An Australian media outlet picked Laos as one of the “best places to visit” this year, complimenting the country’s authentically laid-back attitude and low-cost lifestyle.
#budget travel
An Australian media outlet picked Laos as one of the “best places to visit” this year, complimenting the country’s authentically laid-back attitude and low-cost lifestyle.
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