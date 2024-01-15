Presearch: A Decentralized, Private and Rewarding Search Engine

Are you looking for a search engine that respects your privacy, gives you better results and pays you for using it? Do you want to join a community of people who are building a decentralized and democratic web? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you should try Presearch, a search engine that puts you first.

What is Presearch?

Presearch is a search engine that lets you search the web securely, customize your experience and earn rewards with the help of the PRE token and the community. Presearch is powered by blockchain technology and community-generated packages that offer more choice and personalization for its users. You can search your favorite provider sites, such as Google, Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube and more, directly from the Presearch homepage or browser extension. You can also create your own custom search engines and share them with other users.

$PRE tokens are a great investment opportunity. As more and more people value their privacy online, Presearch is growing rapidly. Currently, $PRE token has a market cap of only 11M, which is very low compared to its potential. You can expect to see good returns in the future. You can earn PRE tokens by simply searching the web with Presearch.

What are the benefits of using Presearch?

Presearch has many benefits that make it different from other search engines. Here are some of them:

Decentralized: Presearch is not owned or controlled by any central authority or corporation. It is run by a network of nodes that process user search requests and provide the infrastructure for the search engine. Anyone can join the network and run a node, contributing to the decentralization and security of the system. There are already existing nodes in Laos, which make Presearch very fast and reliable from Laos.

Private: Presearch does not collect or store any personal information about its users. It does not track your searches, your location, your device or your browsing history. It does not sell your data to third parties or use it to show you ads. You can search the web with peace of mind, knowing that your privacy is respected and protected.

Rewarding: Presearch rewards its users for using the search engine with PRE tokens, which are the native currency of the platform. You can earn up to 25 PRE tokens per day, simply by searching the web with Presearch. You can also earn more PRE tokens by staking them to your node, creating and sharing custom search engines, or participating in the Presearch marketplace, where you can buy and sell services and products related to the platform.

Customizable: Presearch lets you customize your search experience according to your preferences and needs. You can choose from hundreds of existing search engines, or create your own with the Presearch Engine Builder. You can also use the Presearch Keyword Staking feature, which allows you to stake PRE tokens to specific keywords and influence the results that appear when those keywords are searched. You can also use the Presearch Browser Extension, which integrates Presearch with your browser and enables you to search from anywhere on the web.

How to run a node for Presearch?

Running a node for Presearch is a great way to support the network, earn rewards and have a voice in the development of the platform. Running a node is easy and can be done on any computer or device that has Docker installed. If you want to run a Presearch node from Laos 24/7, you can order a VPS from GDMS. Once you are ready to start the installation, you can install Docker on your computer or virtual server, or use a turn-key solution, that already has Docker installed. Once you have Docker, you need to register your node and get a registration code at nodes dashboard. Then, you need to run a simple command to launch your node. For more information on Presearch Nodes, please visit Presearch Docs.