How to Use EZyKip: The Ultimate Guide for Tourists in Laos

Are you planning to visit Laos in 2024, the year of the ASEAN Tourism Forum and the Visit Laos Year? If so, you might be wondering how to deal with the local currency, the Lao kip. Unlike other popular currencies, such as the U.S. dollar or the euro, the kip is not widely available or accepted outside of Laos. This means that you will need to exchange your money at the airport, banks, or hotels, or use your credit or debit cards at ATMs or merchants. However, these options can be inconvenient, costly, or risky, especially if you are traveling to remote areas or want to avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Fortunately, there is a better solution for tourists who want to use Lao currency without hassle: EZyKip. EZyKip is a mobile app developed by Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL), one of the largest commercial banks in Laos. EZyKip allows you to withdraw cash from BCEL’s ATMs nationwide by scanning a QR code, without fees or local accounts. You can also use EZyKip to pay for goods and services at participating merchants, or send and receive money from other EZyKip users.

In this guide, we will show you how to use EZyKip, step by step, and explain its benefits and features. By the end of this guide, you will be able to enjoy your trip to Laos with more convenience, security, and savings.

How to Download and Register EZyKip

The first step to use EZyKip is to download and register the app on your smartphone. You can find the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on your device. The app is free and easy to install.

Once you have downloaded the app, you will need to register your account. To do this, you will need to provide some basic information, such as your name, email, phone number, and passport number. You will also need to create a password and a PIN code for your account. You will receive a verification code via SMS or email to confirm your registration.

After you have registered your account, you will need to top up your EZyKip balance. You can do this by using your credit or debit card, or by transferring money from your bank account. You can choose the amount and the currency that you want to top up, and the app will automatically convert it to Lao kip at the current exchange rate. You will receive a confirmation message once your top up is successful. Note that the funding fee is 2.1%.

How to Withdraw Cash from BCEL’s ATMs

The second step to use EZyKip is to withdraw cash from BCEL’s ATMs. You can find the nearest ATM by using the app’s map feature, or by looking for the EZyKip logo on the ATM. You can withdraw up to 2 million kip per day, or the equivalent of your EZyKip balance, whichever is lower.

To withdraw cash, you will need to follow these simple steps:

Open the EZyKip app and tap on the “Withdraw” button.

Scan the QR code on the ATM screen with your smartphone camera.

Enter the amount that you want to withdraw and confirm with your PIN code.

Collect your cash and receipt from the ATM.

That’s it! You have successfully withdrawn cash from the ATM without using your card or paying any fees (beside the funding fee).

How to Pay for Goods and Services with EZyKip

The third step to use EZyKip is to pay for goods and services with the app. You can use EZyKip to pay at any merchant that accepts the app, such as restaurants, hotels, shops, or taxis. You can also use EZyKip to pay online, if the website supports the app. You can pay up to 10 million kip per day, or the equivalent of your EZyKip balance, whichever is lower.

To pay with EZyKip, you will need to follow these simple steps:

Open the EZyKip app and tap on the “Pay” button.

Scan the QR code of the merchant or the website with your smartphone camera.

Enter the amount that you want to pay and confirm with your PIN code.

Receive a confirmation message and a receipt from the app.

That’s it! You have successfully paid with EZyKip without using your card or paying any fees (beside the funding fee).

How to Send and Receive Money with EZyKip

You cannot do P2P (person to person) transfer with this app at the moment, as it does not give you a personal QR code. It also means you cannot send money to personal QR code. You can only pay to business QR code. So if you take a LOCA (local Uber) for instance, please make sure to link your credit card to the LOCA app or to use cash because the driver will most likely not have a business QR code to offer you.

Benefits and Features of EZyKip

As you can see, EZyKip is a convenient, secure, and cost-effective way to use Lao currency while traveling in Laos. Here are some of the benefits and features of EZyKip that make it a great choice for tourists:

No payment fees: EZyKip does not charge any fees for withdrawing, paying, sending, or receiving money with the app. You only pay the funding fee (2.1%) when you top up your balance, which is not great but acceptable.

when you top up your balance, which is not great but acceptable. No local accounts: EZyKip does not require you to have a local bank account to use the app. You only need a smartphone, an internet connection, and a valid passport.

No cash: EZyKip reduces the need to carry large amounts of cash, which can be risky, cumbersome, or inconvenient. You can use the app to pay for almost anything, or to withdraw cash when you need it.

No cards: EZyKip eliminates the need to use your credit or debit cards, which can be expensive, unreliable, or incompatible. You can use the app to top up your balance, or to withdraw cash from ATMs without your card.

No hassle: EZyKip simplifies the process of using Lao currency, which can be confusing, time-consuming, or frustrating. You can use the app to manage your money, check your balance, view your transactions, or contact customer support.

Conclusion

EZyKip is a mobile app that allows tourists to use Lao currency without local accounts while traveling in Laos. It is a convenient, secure, and cost-effective way to withdraw cash from ATMs, pay for goods and services, but it does not allow to send and receive money from person to person. EZyKip is the ultimate guide for tourists who want to enjoy their trip to Laos with more ease, comfort, and savings.

If you want to try EZyKip, you can download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, and register your account with your passport number. You can also visit the EZyKip website or the BCEL website for more information and support.

Have you used EZyKip before? What was your experience? Let us know in the comments below. And if you liked this guide, please share it with your friends and family who are planning to visit Laos in 2024. Thank you for reading!

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