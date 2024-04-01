Fun Things to Do in Vientiane for Teens (VR, Bowling, Karting…)

Insider Tip: This guide is written by a Vientiane teen, so you know it's legit!

Vientiane, the capital of Laos, is a vibrant city that offers a mix of tradition and modernity. But it's not all temples and history lessons! For teenagers looking to explore exciting activities, this guide will lead you to some of the best spots in town. Get your adrenaline pumping with a race around the go-kart track, test your skills at a bowling alley, or enter a whole new world with virtual reality experiences. If you're looking for a more active adventure, grab some friends and head out for a game of paintball. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these thrilling experiences promise unforgettable moments.

Blu-O Bowling: Where Strikes Meet Fun!

Location: Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl, 4th floor of Vientiane Center

Price: A bowling game costs 200 baht per game, excluding shoe and sock rental.

Why Visit? Blu-O Bowling provides a lively atmosphere where you can enjoy striking down those pins with friends. The modern design, neon lights, and upbeat music create the perfect setting for a fun bowling session. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or a first-timer, Blu-O offers a fantastic experience.

Home - Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl

PitBull Airsoft: Tactical Thrills Await

Location: Find the PitBull BB Gun Laos team on Facebook

Why Visit? PitBull Airsoft offers adrenaline-pumping battles in a safe and controlled environment. Gear up, strategize, and outwit opponents as you navigate challenging terrain. Safety is a priority, so follow the rules and enjoy the thrill of airsoft combat.

ບີບີກັນລາວThe Pitbull BB gun Laos team

Vientiane Shooting Range: Lock and Load!

Location: Approximately 10 km outside Vientiane

Price: It costs 500,000 kips for 10 bullets (approximately 24 USD) for various firearms.

Why Visit? At the Vientiane Shooting Range, you can test your marksmanship skills with real guns. Choose from an array of weapons, feel the power, and experience the thrill of hitting your target. Note that prices have recently increased, so be prepared for an unforgettable shooting adventure.

5 April International Shooting Range 老挝四五国际射击场

VRC Circuit (Karting): Race to Victory!

Location: VRC Circuit in Phou Phanang National Park

Why Visit? Rev up those go-karts and race around the track at VRC Circuit. Compete with friends, feel the wind in your hair, and channel your inner speedster. It's not just karting; it’s an exhilarating experience that will leave you wanting more.

Remember to check operational hours, gather your squad, and embark on these epic adventures. Whether you’re a bowling pro, an airsoft enthusiast, or a karting daredevil, Vientiane has something special for every teenager.

VRC Circuit

VRyCOOL, First VR Gaming center in Vientiane

Looking for an activity that will thrill your teen and spark their imagination?

Check out VRy Cool Vientiane, a cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) entertainment center offering a mind-blowing escape into virtual reality. Teens can conquer fantastical landscapes, solve mysteries in immersive worlds, or even test their skills in action-packed VR games.

Youngsters enjoying virtual reality (VR) in Vientiane

VRy Cool Vientiane uses the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, which is suitable for ages 10 and up, but recommends parental supervision for kids between 10-12. With a variety of educational and entertainment experiences, VRy Cool Vientiane is sure to provide a memorable outing for the whole family.

Be sure to check their website for current hours of operation, as they are currently only open on weekends.