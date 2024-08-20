Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

Mobile Moms: Closing the Nutrition Gap with Tech

In rural Laos, where malnutrition is a persistent challenge, a unique initiative is leveraging the power of smartphones to improve infant nutrition. By connecting women through digital platforms, they're creating a network of support and knowledge sharing. From learning about food processing to creating informative videos, these "Mobile Moms" are driving positive change.

Want to know how these women are using technology to combat child stunting? Click here to read the full story and discover the impact of this innovative project.

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