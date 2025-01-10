Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

Laos and Vietnam Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment System

In a significant move to bolster economic ties and enhance financial convenience, Laos and Vietnam have officially launched a cross-border QR code payment system. This initiative marks a major milestone in regional financial integration, promoting seamless transactions and economic cooperation between the two nations.

What Is the Cross-Border QR Code Payment System?

The newly introduced system enables consumers and businesses in Laos and Vietnam to conduct payments in their local currencies—Lao Kip (LAK) and Vietnamese Dong (VND)—using QR code technology. By eliminating the need for currency exchange, this initiative provides a straightforward and efficient payment experience for users in both countries.

How Does It Work?

This project is a collaborative effort between the Lao National Payment Network Company Limited (LAPNet) and the Vietnam National Payment Corporation (NAPAS). In its initial phase, the system involves 13 Lao banks and 9 Vietnamese banks, creating an extensive network for users. Customers can simply use their mobile banking applications to scan QR codes for payments, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly process.

Participating Banks

Lao Banks:

  • Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL)
  • Agricultural Promotion Bank (APB)
  • Joint Development Bank (JDB)
  • Lao Viet Bank (LVB)
  • ST Bank (STB)
  • VietinBank
  • Sacombank
  • Lao Development Bank (LDB)
  • Phongsavanh Bank
  • Indochina Bank
  • ACLEDA Bank
  • MB Bank

Vietnamese Banks:

  • Nam A Bank
  • TPBank
  • VietinBank
  • Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)
  • Vietcombank
  • Sacombank
  • Ban Viet Bank (BV)

Key Benefits of the System

  1. Convenience for Tourists: Vietnamese tourists in Laos can now use their domestic banking apps to pay for goods and services via QR codes, and vice versa for Lao travelers in Vietnam. This eliminates the hassle of currency exchange, making cross-border travel smoother and more enjoyable.
  2. Lower Costs and Enhanced Financial Stability: By enabling transactions in local currencies, the system reduces reliance on foreign currencies, cuts down transaction fees, and enhances financial stability for both nations.
  3. Support for Trade and Business: Businesses stand to benefit significantly from the simplified payment process, which promotes cross-border trade and economic collaboration.

Implications for Regional Integration

The launch of this QR payment system aligns with the broader ASEAN trend of using local currencies for trade. It strengthens regional economic resilience and sets a precedent for similar integrations with other neighboring countries, including Thailand and Cambodia. This initiative demonstrates Laos and Vietnam's commitment to modernizing their financial infrastructure and enhancing regional cooperation.

Conclusion

The cross-border QR code payment system is a game-changer for both countries, offering unparalleled convenience for tourists, cost savings for businesses, and a stronger financial foundation for economic growth. As Laos and Vietnam continue to deepen their economic ties, this initiative is a promising step toward greater regional financial integration.

References

  1. https://laotiantimes.com/2025/01/10/laos-vietnam-launch-cross-border-qr-code-payment-system
  2. https://laotiantimes.com/2024/08/28/laos-vietnam-to-introduce-kip-dong-cross-border-payment-system
  3. https://laotiantimes.com/2024/06/18/laos-vietnam-to-launch-cross-border-qr-payment-service-in-august

#cross-border QR code payment Laos Vietnam#cross-border trade payments in Laos Vietnam#Lao Kip to Vietnamese Dong payments#Laos Vietnam financial integration#Laos Vietnam QR payment system#Laos Vietnam seamless transactions#local currency payment system ASEAN#QR code payment for tourists Laos Vietnam

Related reading

Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Building Digital Trust: Understanding the 2026 Laos Law on Cybersecurity

Discover how the new 2026 Law on Cybersecurity establishes a secure framework for national infrastructure, digital businesses, and consumer trust in Laos.

 The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

The 2026 World Cup in Laos: A Milestone for Digital App Strategy

Discover how Unitel’s exclusive broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are driving app adoption and accelerating digital transformation across Laos.

 Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Digital Infrastructure in Laos: Supporting the New Wave of International Tourism

Laos is expanding its tourism reach to global markets. Discover how local digital infrastructure, payment ecosystems, and booking tech are adapting to support this growth.