Internet In Laos: Proud Partner of NKSeeds’ Medical Mission in Laos

Convinced that technology and connectivity can be powerful drivers for development and humanitarian aid, Internet In Laos had the honor of supporting NKSeeds' medical mission by providing around twenty SIM cards and internet packages to volunteer doctors working in the field.

Photo NK Seeds

NKSeeds: A Hopeful Initiative

NKSeeds was founded in 2018 by Mélissa Lansman to improve living conditions in rural communities in Laos. The organization works to provide quality education to underprivileged children, enhance healthcare access, and promote local development through various humanitarian projects. This young team's commitment plays a key role in reducing inequalities and supporting vulnerable populations.

A Major Humanitarian Mission

For two weeks, from March 1 to March 15, 2025, a medical team composed of various practitioners conducted a mission in the remote districts of Nong Khiaw and Muang Ngoy, in northern Laos. The initial goal was to provide care to around 1,000 people, but thanks to an exceptional mobilization effort, 1,940 patients received medical attention in essential fields such as general medicine, dentistry, optometry, and chiropractic care. To facilitate access to healthcare, NKSeeds also organized free boat and tuk-tuk transportation to local hospitals.

Photo NK Seeds

The Key Contribution of Internet In Laos

In these remote regions, connectivity is often a challenge. To ensure better coordination among teams on the ground and guarantee effective patient follow-up, Internet In Laos provided SIM cards and internet packages, allowing doctors to stay connected at all times. This seamless communication played a crucial role in organizing care, exchanging medical information, and optimizing interventions.

Sustainable Impact

Internet In Laos is proud to have contributed to this mission and wishes to thank all the other partners who made this project possible: ACE Electronics, Tonic Group, Fondation Gratitude, Class 89, CCI France Laos, Bivac Lao, Ibis Vientiane, Lunettes de Zac, Info, and Apple Tree.

Internet In Laos’ commitment goes beyond mere connectivity. The company aims to be a driving force for development and well-being in Laos by supporting initiatives that bring real value to local communities. It remains dedicated to supporting projects that, like NKSeeds’, change lives.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the volunteers and partners involved in this mission. Together, they are helping to build a more connected and compassionate future!