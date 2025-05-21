Laos as a Regional Data Center Hub: Potential and Challenges

Government Policy and Regulatory Environment

The Lao government has explicitly prioritized digital infrastructure in its national development plans. In fact, Laos’ leadership envisions the country as a “connectivity hub” and “regional data center” linking China and ASEAN (mtc.gov.la). Policies to support this vision include dedicated projects to attract foreign data center investments (mtc.gov.la) and build out digital infrastructure.

A landmark regulation, the 2016 Decree on Information Centers on the Internet (№412/Gov), established a comprehensive framework for data hosting and sovereignty (global-dms.com). This decree mandates that government agencies use approved local data centers (or the National Data Center) for their IT systems, and it requires private companies to host data in-country in MTC-approved facilities (global-dms.com). Such measures ensure data sovereignty and security, creating a favorable regulatory environment for data center operations (albeit with strict localization rules) (global-dms.com).

The government’s partnership with Global Digital Management Solutions (GDMS) to operate the National Data Centers exemplifies its commitment to modernize: GDMS runs a national cloud platform across two government-owned data centers to serve public and private sectors (global-dms.com).

Overall, Laos’ policy landscape is increasingly supportive — offering a stable political environment, a national digital economy strategy, and early regulatory clarity — laying the groundwork for a nascent data center industry.

Infrastructure Readiness and Technical Feasibility