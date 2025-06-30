Laos Strengthens Digital Backbone with New Cross-Border Links and National Data Centre Initiative

Laos is quietly but steadily laying the foundations of a more connected and digitally resilient future. Two major developments highlight this ongoing transformation: the rapid expansion of cross-border telecom links and the formal launch of a feasibility study for a National Data Centre and Government Data Exchange System.

18 Cross-Border Telecom Links Now Active

According to a recent government report, Laos has significantly improved regional connectivity by increasing its international telecom transmission links to 18 cross-border points. This includes:

6 links with Thailand

5 with Vietnam

3 with China

2 with Cambodia

2 with Myanmar

This expanded network is a key step in positioning Laos as a regional digital transit hub and supporting digital services across the country.

In parallel, mobile and internet infrastructure continues to mature:

97% of villages now receive mobile signal coverage

now receive mobile signal coverage 85% of the population is covered by 3G

of the population is covered by 3G 76% of villages have access to 4G

have access to 4G 5G service is now available in Vientiane and parts of Luang Prabang and Bokeo

is now available in Vientiane and parts of Luang Prabang and Bokeo Full postal network coverage spans all 148 districts

National Data Centre Plans Set in Motion

In a major digital governance milestone, the Ministry of Technology and Communications and Phounphonnakhone Co., Ltd. have signed an agreement to conduct a feasibility study for the creation of a National Data Centre and Government Data Exchange System.

This initiative aims to:

Prevent redundant IT investments

Reduce long-term maintenance costs

Improve data governance and service delivery

Lay the foundation for a National Cloud to serve both domestic and international needs

The six-month study will assess the best location, infrastructure needs, and technical specifications for the centre, which is expected to comply with international standards. The centre is envisioned as a strategic asset for sovereignty and service modernization.

Growing Emphasis on Sovereign Cloud and Local Control

This initiative builds on earlier efforts to localize digital infrastructure and increase national control over critical systems. A sovereign cloud is already operational in Laos through a long-standing partnership between the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) and GDMS (Global Digital Management Solutions), which supports key government platforms such as the eCRVS and eBRS systems.

This existing infrastructure provides a strong base for the broader goals outlined in the Data Centre project, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sovereignty, resilience, and modernization in the digital era.

Laying the Groundwork for Digital Sovereignty

Alongside infrastructure, digital adoption is growing:

Use of government email and productivity platforms like G-Share , G-Drive , and G-Chat is increasing

, , and is increasing Over 4.6 million online user accounts have been opened by citizens

have been opened by citizens The number of internet users continues to rise, with over 6.1 million mobile users recorded in 2024

recorded in 2024 The telecom sector generated more than 5 trillion kip in revenue and paid over 391 billion kip in taxes last year

A Strategic Regional Opportunity

Laos' geographic position, low-cost energy, and political support for digital development make it well-placed to become a trusted node in the regional data economy. As noted during the Data Centre signing ceremony, this is not just an infrastructure project—it's a long-term vision to support the country’s 5-year digital plan, 20-year strategy, and 30-year national development goals.

With these efforts, Laos is building more than just fibre routes and server rooms—it's carving out its space in the future digital economy of Southeast Asia.