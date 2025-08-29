Laos Launches Online Arrival Registration for Foreign Travelers

A New Step for Visitors Starting September 2025

Laos is modernizing its border entry process. Starting 1 September 2025, the Laos Immigration Police Department will pilot a new online arrival registration system for foreign passport holders.

This new procedure is similar to Thailand’s recent switch to a Digital Arrival Card system (introduced in May 2025). Just like in Thailand, travelers to Laos will still need a valid visa — either an eVisa obtained online in advance or a Visa on Arrival (VOA) at eligible checkpoints — but they can now skip the paper immigration forms at the border.

How the Laos Online Arrival Registration Works

Register online: Up to 3 days before arrival

Up to Website: Laos Immigration Department official site

Laos Immigration Department official site Receive: A QR code , valid for three days

A , valid for three days Present at border: Immigration officers scan the QR code instead of collecting a paper form

During the pilot phase, paper forms will still be available. By early 2026, however, the online system will become mandatory nationwide.

Where the System Applies

The online registration will first be accepted at four international checkpoints:

Wattay International Airport (Vientiane)

Luang Prabang International Airport

Pakse International Airport (Champasak)

First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge (Vientiane–Nong Khai, Thailand)

These are the same entry points commonly used for eVisa and VOA entries.

isa Requirements Remain the Same

Even with this new system:

Travelers still need a Laos visa (eVisa or VOA).

(eVisa or VOA). The online registration only replaces the arrival/departure paper form .

. Passport validity: at least 6 months, with one blank page, is required.

If you’re searching “Laos visa on arrival requirements” or “Laos eVisa application”, the visa process itself hasn’t changed — what’s different is how your arrival information is collected.

Similarities with Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card

Thailand replaced its TM6 paper arrival form with a digital entry system in mid-2025. Laos is now following the same approach:

Pre-submission of traveler details online

online QR code verification at immigration counters

at immigration counters Goal: reduce processing times and long queues during peak travel seasons

For travelers who have recently entered Thailand, the new system in Laos will feel familiar and straightforward.

Benefits for Travelers

Faster and More Convenient

No more filling out forms on the plane or at the counter.

Shorter queues, faster immigration clearance.

More Efficient for Border Officers

Digital data allows immigration staff to process arrivals quickly.

Reduces human error and paperwork handling.

What to Watch Out For

System reliability: The immigration website must handle peak travel traffic.

The immigration website must handle peak travel traffic. Mandatory rollout in 2026: Paper forms will no longer be accepted.

Paper forms will no longer be accepted. Traveler awareness: Tourists must be informed early to avoid confusion.

Timeline at a Glance

Date What Happens 15 Aug 2025 Immigration Department announces pilot program 1 Sep 2025 Online arrival registration begins at 4 entry points Early 2026 System becomes mandatory; paper forms discontinued

Final Thoughts

Travelers to Laos still need to apply for a visa — either an eVisa in advance or a VOA at the border. What’s changing is the arrival paperwork: instead of filling in forms by hand, you now register online and present a QR code.

This shift mirrors Thailand’s digital arrival card system and represents a broader regional trend toward faster, more convenient, and fully digital border entry procedures. For travelers, it means one less form to fill out — and a smoother arrival experience in Laos.

Sources