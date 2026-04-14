Unitel Leads Lao Fixed-Line Internet in 2026: nPerf Results

Unitel Claims Top Spot in Lao PDR Fixed-Line Rankings

The 2026 fixed-line market in Laos has a new leader. According to the latest nPerf barometer, Unitel has jumped from 3rd to 1st place in a single year. This shift marks a significant change in the competitive landscape, driven primarily by a 101% year-on-year improvement in upload speeds, now averaging 50.4 Mbps.

While raw speed used to be the only metric that mattered, the 2026 data shows that user experience—specifically web browsing and YouTube streaming—is now the deciding factor.

Lao Telecom Maintains Technical Edge in Speed and Latency

Despite losing the overall top spot, Lao Telecom continues to lead on core technical metrics. They recorded the highest download speeds in the country at 59.5 Mbps and the lowest latency at 28.64 ms.

For the second consecutive year, Lao Telecom has held these specific technical titles. The narrowing gap between Unitel and Lao Telecom suggests that while Lao Telecom has the "fastest" pipe, Unitel’s optimizations for everyday usage allowed them to edge ahead in overall scoring.

ETL Holds Third as Market Competition Intensifies

ETL remains in 3rd place with a score of 65,194 nPoints. While they have contributed to the general five-year growth trend of the Lao internet sector, their metrics in specific areas—like a latency of 48.23 ms—show where network optimization is still needed to compete with the top two players.

Why the 2026 nPerf Results Matter for Laos

This year’s results highlight a maturing market. As the Lao government pushes for a Digital Transformation by 2026, the focus for operators is shifting from basic connectivity to high-quality service delivery.

Unitel leads on: Overall Score, Upload Speed, Web Browsing, and YouTube Streaming.

leads on: Overall Score, Upload Speed, Web Browsing, and YouTube Streaming. Lao Telecom leads on: Download Speed and Latency.

leads on: Download Speed and Latency. Market Trend: All three operators have shown continuous progress over a five-year period.

For businesses and government agencies relying on cloud infrastructure and stable connectivity, the 2026 rankings show a healthy, competitive environment where no single provider dominates every category.

Full results are available in Nperf press release.