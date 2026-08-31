Internet Providers in Laos Compared (2026): Unitel, Lao Telecom, ETL and TPLUS

Laos's internet market in 2026 is dominated by four mobile network operators — Unitel, Lao Telecom (LTC), ETL, and TPLUS — with Unitel and Lao Telecom the practical nationwide choices for most consumer and enterprise connectivity. The fixed market is less transparent and more fragmented, with Lao Telecom, Unitel, Sky Telecom, Planet Online Laos, and a group of smaller ISPs providing fibre, enterprise connectivity, hosting, and transit services.

Laos had an estimated 5.03 million internet users in October 2025, equivalent to 63.6% population penetration. National median download speeds were reported at 42.94 Mbps on mobile and 47.46 Mbps on fixed broadband. These figures are useful benchmarks, but quality varies sharply between Vientiane, provincial centers, and mountainous or sparsely populated areas.

[DataReportal - Digital 2026: Laos]

Quick Reference Table

Provider Best For Mobile 4G/5G Fiber / Fixed eSIM Market Share (est.) Unitel Overall best — nationwide coverage, fastest 5G ✅ Broadest national; 5G in Vientiane + Savannakhet ✅ Extensive FTTH ✅ Via shop.internetlaos.com ~53% Lao Telecom (LTC) Urban homes, businesses, fixed fibre ✅ National 3G/4G; 5G in Vientiane ✅ Major FTTH/fibre provider ⚠️ Limited ~39% ETL Budget / secondary ⚠️ Smaller, concentrated coverage ✅ Some data services ❌ No ~6% TPLUS Price-oriented, localised ⚠️ Urban / provincial footprint ❌ Limited ❌ No Small

1. Unitel — The Strongest All-Round Network

Unitel is the brand of Star Telecom, a Viettel-linked Lao joint venture. It has the broadest national coverage, strong 4G, and commercial 5G — making it the strongest all-round network, particularly for nationwide mobility, rural travel, and data-intensive use. Market-share estimates based on routing data show Unitel at about 53% of the ISP market.

Unitel began commercial 5G in November 2024 and, in Q1 2026, recorded Laos's fastest reported median 5G download speed — 90.98 Mbps. However, even Unitel can be inconsistent in remote mountain areas where terrain and backhaul constraints remain material.

[Ookla - Mekong 5G Report Q1 2026]

eSIM available: Yes — you can order a Laos eSIM from shop.internetlaos.com that connects directly to Unitel's network.

2. Lao Telecom (LTC) — The Incumbent, Strong for Urban and Fixed

Lao Telecom is the state-linked incumbent, operating as Lao Telecommunication Public Company. It has national 3G/4G presence and activated commercial 5G in Vientiane in January 2024, recording a median 5G download speed of 61.48 Mbps in Q1 2026. It is a major FTTH/fibre provider, with Wi-Fi offload, fixed line, and enterprise services. Estimated market share: ~39%.

Lao Telecom is the strong choice for homes, businesses, and urban users — usually the most important alternative to Unitel. For redundancy, the practical baseline is a primary Unitel SIM and a secondary Lao Telecom SIM.

3. ETL — Budget / Secondary

Enterprise of Telecommunications Lao (ETL) is a smaller mobile operator with more concentrated coverage. It is a budget/secondary option — availability and performance should be checked location by location. Estimated market share: ~6%.

4. TPLUS — Localised, Price-Oriented

TPLUS Digital Sole Co. is the successor to earlier Beeline/Tigo-era operations. It has a smaller, mainly urban and provincial footprint. It is a price-oriented option where coverage is verified — not a first choice for national travel or business resilience.

5G and Network Evolution

Laos's commercial 5G market is real but geographically selective — not a nationwide replacement for 4G. Coverage in 2026 is concentrated in Vientiane and selected provincial capitals, including Savannakhet, rather than broadly available nationwide.

The two 5G operators (Unitel and Lao Telecom) use a dual-band approach: 700 MHz for broader coverage and propagation, and 3.5 GHz C-band for capacity and higher data rates. Ookla reported that 5G delivered a 2.37× speed uplift over 4G in Laos. ETL and TPLUS had not launched commercial 5G as of Q1 2026.

[Ookla - Mekong 5G Report Q1 2026]

Fixed Broadband and Smaller ISPs

The fixed-broadband market is developing but remains much smaller than mobile access. The latest World Bank figure cited for Laos is 208,504 fixed-broadband subscriptions in 2023, which signals a mobile-first national access model.

Beyond the large operators, IP allocation data identifies a wider set of network providers, including Sky Telecom State Company, Planet Online Laos, Lao DC IT, Datacom, SLT Network, Lao Gateway, and others. These companies may offer some mix of corporate Internet access, data-center connectivity, routing/transit, colocation, and cloud-adjacent services. Their inclusion in routing/IP-resource records does not necessarily mean they operate mass-market residential fibre services nationwide.

Bottom Line — What to Choose in 2026

Best nationwide mobile provider: Unitel

Unitel Best major alternative and fixed-line incumbent: Lao Telecom

Lao Telecom Best low-cost/localised alternatives: ETL and TPLUS, only after local coverage verification

ETL and TPLUS, only after local coverage verification Best enterprise procurement: Dual-source Unitel and Lao Telecom; assess Sky Telecom and smaller ISPs for building-specific, transit, or data-center needs

Dual-source Unitel and Lao Telecom; assess Sky Telecom and smaller ISPs for building-specific, transit, or data-center needs Main operational constraint: Terrain, uneven rural backhaul, and localised last-mile availability matter more than headline national coverage claims

For travellers and short-term visitors, the easiest option is to order a Laos eSIM from shop.internetlaos.com before you fly — it connects directly to Unitel's network, no roaming fees, QR delivery in minutes.

Planning a trip to Laos? Stay connected from day one — order your Laos eSIM before you fly. Unitel network, no roaming fees, QR delivery.